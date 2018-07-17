First call: Steelers offensive line reacts to Le'Veon Bell's failed contract

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In "First Call" today, the Steelers offensive line reacts to Le'Veon Bell's failure to sign a long term deal, other players besides Bell are preparing for a franchise-tagged season, too, the NFL is doing just fine financially and the Home Run Derby ended in dramatic fashion.

If you don't laugh, you might cry

Steelers guard Ramon Foster seems to be acutely aware of Le'Veon Bell's contract issues.

He took to Twitter with the "Crying Jordan" meme and a team photo of the offensive line after word leaked out that Bell wouldn't be signing a contract extension with the Steelers.

CURRENT MOOD. . Gotta smile folks pic.twitter.com/cDcGivc8Sq — Ramon Foster (@RamonFoster) July 16, 2018

Maybe Bell will be photoshopping the meme over his own face next year when he is running behind a lesser offensive line than those five guys.

Bell isn't alone

Bell wasn't the only NFL star to get officially tagged yesterday. Pass-rushers Ezekiel Ansah of the Lions and Dallas' DeMarcus Lawrence also were tagged. They'll make $17 million each. They combined for 261⁄2 sacks a year ago. Los Angeles' Lamarcus Joyner signed the tender in April.

Lawrence did so in March and insists he won't play under a second tag in 2019. We'll see what Bell decides to do in 2018 along those lines.

How good would any of those three players look on the Steelers defense, by the way?

The only player to get a franchise tag and sign a new deal anyway was wide receiver Jarvis Landry. But he received that tag from the Dolphins before he was dealt to Cleveland. He got $47 million guaranteed.

Harper hammers homers

Complete with a DC bandana and a Star-Spangled bat, Bryce Harper put on a show for the home folks in Washington at the Home Run Derby last night. Here was the walk off to end it.

He beat Cubs slugger Kyle Schwarber in extra time, closing an 18-9 gap by rattling off eight in a row thanks to some perfectly grooved pitches from his dad on the mound.

Check out how he tied it.

Bryce Harper switched into BEAST MODE for the last 30 seconds of his final round! #SCtop10 pic.twitter.com/0va6KsWadb — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 17, 2018

Close Call

Former Steeler wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders avoided any significant fallout from a traffic crash in Colorado last year. He plays in Denver now. The incident occurred in Parker, Colo.

As CBS4 in Denver reports, Sanders and the other driver in the incident both tried to get around traffic by going into the median, and they collided with each other.

Sanders had faced a reckless driving charge. Instead, he was pinched with a lane-usage violation and a $50 fine.

Sanders is getting almost $11 million in cash this year. He'll be OK.

'Reports of death may have been premature'

Despite all of the negative headlines about ratings swoons, fan disinterest, lawsuits, labor strife and the anthem debate, the NFL saw an uptick in revenue.

According to ESPN , via publicly disclosed records from the Packers, the NFL distributed more than $8 billion in revenue and saw an increase of 4.9 percent.

According to Darren Rovell, the bump is due to "an escalator in the league's TV deals and the league's Thursday Night Football package becoming more valuable. Packers president Mark Murphy said any effects from the NFL's tough season, including the national anthem controversy, did not manifest in the books."