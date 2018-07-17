Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Breakfast with Benz

No shortage of (former) Pirates storylines at All-Star Game

Tim Benz | Tuesday, July 17, 2018, 8:33 a.m.
Astros pitcher Gerrit Cole throws in first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Minute Maid Park on July 14, 2018 in Houston.
Getty Images
Houston Astros starting pitcher Charlie Morton throws against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 12, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Toronto Blue Jays' J.A. Happ reacts while pitching during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox in Boston, Thursday, July 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
The MLB All-Star Game is tonight in Washington. A Pirate is somewhat of a storyline.

Felipe Vazquez is there representing the Pirates. He's a former Washington National and will be pitching in his former park.

Remember, he was the return in the Mark Melancon trade.

After bad start to the season, Vazquez has gotten back into form. The left-hander is up to 23 saves. He hasn't blown one since May 31. That's 12 in a row for him.

Some former Pirates pitchers are in the All-Star game, too. To the surprise of no one, Gerrit Cole is among them.

Cole is sixth in the American League with a 2.52 ERA. He has 10 wins, tied for eighth in the league. And he is second in strikeouts with 177, 11 behind Chris Sale for the AL lead.

Cole may have a chance to face his brother-in-law. San Francisco's Brandon Crawford is in the All-Star game. Cole spoke about that at media day, as well as his fantasy pitching matchup against Roger Clemens.

This is Cole's second All-Star Game appearance. He was there in 2015 as well. It's the first trip for another Pirate-turned-Astro: Charlie Morton.

He admits this was a goal of his. Now, 10 years and four teams into his MLB experience, the right-hander wasn't sure if it was ever going to happen.

Morton is 11-2 with a 2.96 ERA. He is on pace to set career best marks for earned run average, wins, innings pitched and strikeouts. He currently has 146 of those.

Another one-time Pirate who is making his All-Star debut is J.A. Happ. This isn't Happ's best year. The Toronto starter has lost three straight and his ERA is up to 4.29. But he likely deserved to be an All-Star in previous seasons, such 2016 when he was en route to a 20 win campaign.

Oh, and like the Pirates with Vazquez, everyone needs at least one All-Star.

This year, Happ has managed to win 10 games on a club that is nine games under .500. Plus he is just out of the top 10 in strikeouts with 121.

The All-Star Game is on Fox at 8 p.m.

