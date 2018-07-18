Tim Benz: Questions linger about Le'Veon Bell's failed deal with Steelers

There are a lot of lingering questions about the why the Steelers and Le'Veon Bell couldn't come together on a long-term contract. So let's try to tackle some of them.

Did the Steelers really offer Bell only a $10 million signing bonus?

Maybe. So what if they did?

NFL.com's Ian Rapoport tweeted that number Tuesday.

Mentioned yesterday the #Steelers final offer to RB Le'Veon Bell was 5 years, $70M. More context today: The fully guaranteed part was his signing bonus of just over $10M. He would've made $33M over the 1st two years — in a rolling guaranteed structure. $45M over the 1st 3 years. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 17, 2018

After clearly getting the $70 million figure leaked to him by the Steelers to make them look like they bent over backwards to make Bell happy, Rapoport likely got the signing bonus number from someone in Bell's camp to make the Steelers look cheap.

Not coincidentally, Adisa Bakari, Bell's agent, went on Sirius Radio's NFL channel yesterday and insisted that the guaranteed money wasn't enough from the Steelers, and whatever this club offers in terms of full guarantees are only for the first year.

This game is getting silly. The likelihood of Bell seeing $70 million structured in the format that it is written is slim to none.

But to act like Bell would only have been assured of $10 million is equally nuts. For instance, what was the first-year salary going to be on top of the signing bonus? What if that was $10 million as well? There's $20 of those $33 million over the fist two years right off the bat.

Sure, the first year of the contract isn't "guaranteed." But what were the Steelers going to do? Finish all this negotiating to sign Bell and then just cut him before September?

Furthermore, I'm struggling to think of a big-ticket Steelers player who was retained off of his rookie deal, then cut after just one year. Even LaMarr Woodley's bad contract lasted three seasons.

I have little doubt that whatever Bell was told he would see between now and the end of the 2019 campaign, he would've actually been paid. Maybe even through 2020. I also have little doubt it would've paid out in that $33-$45 million range.

Should Bell really be paid as both a RB and a WR?

No. Was Marshall Faulk?

His Pro Football Hall of Fame entry says "running back." And Faulk caught the ball more often and for more yards in his prime than Bell.

I get the premise. I understand the point that Bell and Bakari are trying to make. But it's irrational. You can't pay one guy two salaries because he's asked to perform multiple jobs.

Did Cam Heyward get to tell the Steelers he should be paid like a nose tackle and defensive end since he lines up inside in sub packages but on the outside in base? Did Heath Miller get to say he should be paid like a wide receiver and a tackle since he was a good pass-catcher and a good blocker?

Here's the response to that argument: What happens if Bell gets hurt? Do the Steelers get to replace him on the roster with two people? I'm pretty sure they'd lose a petition to the league on that front.

If you notice, Bakari and some of the spin-masters supporting his client have moved the goal posts in their language as they realize this argument has worn thin. No longer are Bell's backers saying he should be "paid for two positions." Rather they are now saying he is his "own position." He's in the "playmaker position."

See how that works? Cute, huh?

Will Bell hold out into the regular season?

No. Probably not. For some reason, I believe Bakari and Bell as they have intimated that Bell will rejoin the organization shortly before Week 1. That stance of contrition so clearly flies in the face of what has been their standoffish practice towards negotiations, that I tend to believe it's genuine.

To be honest though, why wouldn't he hold out? I understand that Bell would be turning his nose up at paychecks in the neighborhood of $900,000 per week. That's incentive enough to keep playing.

But he has passed up millions more in guaranteed money already in the name of chasing the Megalodon of running back contracts next offseason.

Why risk that due to injury until he has to after Week 10? If Bell is so sure someone is going to pay him more than $33 million in guarantees this far in advance, does that team really need to see him against the Browns in September? All he'd be doing is running tread off the tires.

Heck, the way Bakari has approached things so far, I wouldn't be surprised if Bakari told Bell to report in Week 11 and then suddenly come down with a "slight fracture" in his wrist, or maybe a severe case of whooping cough or scurvy.

You know, something that won't be an issue when he meets with the medical staffs of the Jets and Browns next offseason.