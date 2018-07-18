First call: Antonio Brown's leaked 'Madden' cover; Vazquez stellar in All-Star Game

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In "First Call" today, we see how the Pirates' Felipe Vazquez did in the All-Star Game, how Antonio Brown is handling all that media fatigue and how Larry Fitzgerald went above and beyond for a young fan.

Big days for AB

The worst-kept secret in recent weeks has been Antonio Brown becoming the cover boy for the EA Sports' "Madden NFL 19" video game.

Now, there are pictures to prove it. Brown's girlfriend was posting photos of the game Tuesday, and Brown was liking comments about them.

AB liking people's posts about the Madden Cover now. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/LvN111n0lB — Blitzburgh (@Steel_Curtain4) July 18, 2018

That's basically confirmation in 2018, isn't it?

Also, Brown is going to be on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" Thursday night.

What are we now? About a month removed from Brown complaining that he was in the spotlight too much?

That seems about right.

Homer happy

The American and National leagues combined for 10 home runs in last night's All-Star Game.

The AL won 8-6 in 10 innings.

Here are all of the home runs.

The previous #AllStarGame HR record was six. There were TEN tonight. pic.twitter.com/cNCfySChhH — MLB Stat of the Day (@MLBStatoftheDay) July 18, 2018

Remember when we wrote about how baseball had become nothing but homers, walks, and strikeouts? Well, that theory was on display yesterday in Washington.

Of the 14 runs scored, 13 came via home runs. There were a combined 25 strikeouts and nine walks.

Felipe does fine

Felipe Vazquez was one of the few pitchers who did well in the All-Star Game. Vazquez kept everyone in the yard, and he didn't allow a run while striking out two.

Meanwhile, before the game, Joey Votto of the Reds shared this odd exchange that he had with Vazquez in the locker room. He also admitted that he is petrified of facing him at the plate.

Here to say that Joey Votto is afraid of Felipe Vazquez pic.twitter.com/XzkHpacDFJ — Caelyn (@CaelynButler) July 17, 2018

Maybe that's a mental edge Vazquez can exploit the next time these two face one another.

Typical Larry Fitz

Pitt product Larry Fitzgerald has always had a reputation for being a good guy off the field ... as well as an excellent player on it.

That reputation will grow after people watch this "My Wish" piece he did for ESPN.

Fitzgerald brought a young boy named Tennyson Erickson to Arizona Cardinals practice. Erickson is suffering from leukemia. So Fitzgerald went out of his way to give the boy from South Dakota a special experience.

Erickson even got to sign a "contract" with the team.

Concerns for Kelly

On the topic of those battling health problems, many in the football community are keeping an eye out for health updates for East Brady native and Bills legend Jim Kelly.

The Hall of Famer had oral cancer surgery back in March. Now he has to make an unexpected follow-up visit in New York City because "something came up" in a check up.

"I don't know whether I'm going to be here for two days, four days or in and out," he added. "And then hopefully I pray when September has rolled around that I can finally bite into a piece of meat and not soup every day."