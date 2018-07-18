U mad, bro? Frustrated fans sound off on Pirates, Le'Veon Bell, Steelers

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

This week's "U mad, bro?" focuses less on rage directed at me and more of it at the Pirates, Le'Veon Bell and the Steelers secondary.

Here's a tweet from "Luc. O." He thinks Bell shoulda've gotten paid, yo!

"Why should RBs get half of what WRs get but do twice or triple the work?? If you want to compare to others, then Jarvis Landry got 5yr/7$5mil don't you think bell should AT LEAST make what Landry makes for getting 8 rec 80 yds. Steelers and Bell BOTH did the right thing."

A couple things I hate about that tweet.

1. If the Steelers and Bell did the right thing by not reaching an agreement, why were they both working so hard to get a deal done for two years?

2. The running backs are getting paid less because they don't last as long and teams don't want as much of a burden on the back end of the deal. That's why.

From @RonValerino on Bell.

"Does Bell have Super 2 status ??"

Yes. And next year Jordan Luplow will be the Steelers running back.

Karl sent me a reply to my Le'Veon Bell article.

" "

That's not a formatting issue. Karl's email was blank. I assume this was an artistic representation of the space between Bell's ears if he really thinks $14 million per season isn't enough to be a running back.

Michael tweets: "Is there zero chance the Steelers "Franchise" Bell next season? Saying this year goes well."

What number can I type here that represents a chance less than zero?

Joe in South Carolina checked in after my "Stairway to Seven" entry about Sean Davis.

"Hard to imagine how the Steeler staff would even notice Sean Davis when his partner was the worst free safety in the NFL in 2016 and the worst defender, period, in 2017. Talk about a Tomlin favorite.

The biggest improvement in the Steeler defense for 2018 has already occurred with the long overdue exit of Mike (Cheapshot) Mitchell."

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski sure noticed him last season. But the notion that Mike Mitchell will be addition by subtraction is a premise I echo.

Maureen sent an email responding to my column about the Pirates' torrid finish to the first half and putting pressure on GM Neal Huntington.

"I'm just one fan. But this one fan dropped her MLB online subscription the day of the Cutch trade. This one fan hasn't watched (or listened to) a single game all season. This one fan hasn't been in PNC since last season. This one fan has turned down free game tickets. This one fan has sported Pens and Steeler gear, but my Pirates collection hasn't been touched in 2018. Some may call me a 'fair weather' fan, but based on paid attendance this season, they are down about 5-10K 'fair weather' fans each and every game."

That's the biggest problem Maureen. That dip isn't the "fair weather" or "bandwagon" fan. That dip is from the diehards.

Here's an email from Trent in Montana.

"If the Braves continue to play at their current pace the Pirates will have to play .640-.650 baseball the rest of the way to get the second wild card. If the Cubs continue their current pace the Bucs would have to play about .750. Both of these scenarios presume none of the teams between the Pirates and either the Braves or Cubs get hot and pass them. The likelihood of playoff baseball this fall for the Pirates is as low as the likelihood of trading veteran players in the next two weeks is high."

Or even lower than that of the Steelers franchising Le'Veon Bell again in 2019.