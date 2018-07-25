Tim Benz: Some guarantees for Steelers training camp

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Here are a few guarantees you can make about Steelers training camp every year.

• We will make way too much about of everything we see in “backs on backers.”

• Even the most minor camp skirmish will be referred to as a “brawl.”

• Utter panic will flow through the streets of Pittsburgh if a starter — or player of any significance — can’t finish the run test.

• We will regret at least one, if not two, late nights at Sharky’s after ordering an extra round of beers and the sausage-banana-pepper pizza at 11 p.m.

You can apply those assurances to any August in Latrobe. Now let’s get specific for this upcoming camp which begins Wednesday.

•••

Matthew Thomas will be called the next Jack Lambert

Or at least the replacement for Ryan Shazier. After the Steelers tried — and failed — to move up in the draft to get Alabama’s Rashaan Evans, the Shazier vacancy remains unfilled.

Steelers fans seem dubious of Jon Bostic as a replacement. Tyler Matakevich looks to be a capable back up but could be over-exposed as a starter. And the notion of a “Shazier-by-committee” via safeties patching things over will be an experiment that could be costly against the run.

Meanwhile, Thomas, who was signed immediately after the draft, is a natural inside linebacker with a good college resume at Florida State. He is believed to have NFL-level athleticism. He had a few standout moments in spring practices, as well.

Since he’ll often be playing in open space against third stringers in camp and the preseason, anticipate him being a guy Steelers fans tag as a “dark horse starter.”

•••

Cam Sutton will be starting in Week 1

I don’t know where. But somewhere.

He’s going to look good against second-teamers in the preseason. Sean Davis is going to be learning a new position against first-teamers. So, maybe it’s free safety. Perhaps Artie Burns’ struggles towards the end of last year continue. Or maybe Joe Haden has an early-season nagging injury.

It wouldn’t quite be “starting,” but stealing Mike Hilton’s slot job isn’t out of the question either.

In some form, though, look for Sutton in an elevated capacity to begin 2018.

•••

Landry Jones will still be the backup QB

Should Jones, or Ben Roethlisberger, suffer a major injury before camp breaks, I reserve the right to amend this one.

The fact remains that the Steelers drafted Mason Rudolph for the future. Not for 2018.

They are comfortable with Jones in the backup spot and are in no hurry to expedite the Big Ben-Rudolph hype. Listing him second on the depth chart will do just that.

Regardless of how Jones looks in the preseason or practices as opposed to Rudolph, I expect Mike Tomlin to be content with the status quo on the quarterback depth chart until Jones proves unworthy during an extended Roethlisberger absence.

•••

Camp darling watch

An “off-the-radar” receiver or running back will be deemed a “camp darling” before the weekend is over. Some down-the-line wide receiver will make a few toe-tap catches over shorter, soon-to-be-cut defensive backs. Some yet-to-be-discussed running back will plant a linebacker in a blocking drill or show a lot of burst without fear of being tackled.

Every blog, news outlet, and radio talk show — all three of which may feature me, by the way — will talk about it. And the dude will have his jersey on sale in the Strip District before the first preseason game.

Hey, sometimes in the past, it’s worked. Willie Parker, Isaac Redman, and Antonio Brown all emerged from that kind of status.

Then again, I can offer up names like Terrell Watson and Mark Didio as counters.

I’m not sure who it will be. But it will be someone who fits that description. Put my money on … hmm … Georgia Tech product Justin Thomas as the wideout and James Summers of East Carolina as the running back.

Tim Benz is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tim at tbenz@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TimBenzPGH.