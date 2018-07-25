First call: Greg Brown ramps up the enthusiasm amid Pirates' streak

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In our return edition of "First Call," the hot hitting of the Pirates has gotten flat out funny. What Todd Gurley's contract could mean for Le'Veon Bell. And two totally stunning visuals from the Tour De France.

This is getting insane

The Pirates winning streak has reached 11 games. Their run-scoring prowess has been off the charts along the way.

Tuesday night's 9-4 win in Cleveland was just the latest chapter.

During the course of the streak, the Bashing Buccos are averaging 6.6 runs per game and 10 hits per game. The club has also tallied 22 home runs during this stretch.

The predictability of offense has almost gotten humorous.

Bob Walk jokingly says he's worried because the Pirates haven't scored in a few minutes. Josh Bell almost immediately destroys a baseball. This is well past comical. — Chris Mueller (@ChrisMuellerPGH) July 25, 2018

Furthermore, hear the bemused reaction of Greg Brown to some of these home runs from yesterday's win in Cleveland.

The Pirates look for an even dozen Wednesday against the Indians at 1:10 p.m. Jameson Taillon pitches against Cleveland's Trevor Bauer.

Gurley gets his

Le'Veon Bell didn't get the contract offer he wanted from the Steelers. But the numbers reported about the deal seemed to give the parameters for Todd Gurley to pound out a contract with the Rams. Bell took notice.

Some are suggesting the contract the Steelers offered Bell is what set the bar for Gurley's deal. If that's the case, it's only true in the sense that Bell's offer gave reason for the Rams to believe they weren't insane for offering the money they did.

But the contracts themselves appear to be very different. Bell's deal would have been a new contract. Gurley's is an extension. Gurley has $45 million in guarantees coming. Depending on the accounting and verbiage, that could mean anywhere between $15-$26 million more in guarantees than Bell.

There is no "apples-to-apples" comparison here. In fact, Gurley may have set the bar for Bell more so than the other way around.

Meanwhile in Baltimore ...

Monitoring Bell's Twitter account will be a daily occurrence in Pittsburgh as camp goes on and he remains absent.

Steelers fans may also want to keep a close eye on what is happening in Baltimore.

While the Ravens are saying all the right things about staying behind Joe Flacco, it sure sounds like they are eager to get a look at what Lamar Jackson can do at quarterback. Consider these quotes from John Harbaugh to the Toronto Sun.

"One way or another, he's going to be out there, taking snaps," Ravens head coach John Harbaugh told Postmedia following Tuesday's indoor practice at club headquarters.

In an interview after his news conference, Harbaugh reasserted for the umpteenth time that Joe Flacco is "our quarterback," but then revealed the following about Jackson, the 2016 Heisman Trophy winner at the University of Louisville, whom the Ravens drafted with the last pick of the first round in April, 32nd overall:

"Lamar is also a weapon for us, who can play quarterback. And we're going to play Lamar at quarterback … So we're going to play all of our good players. I don't see why we wouldn't."

Unless Mason Rudolph is Otto Graham, dipped in Tom Brady, and rolled in Joe Montana, our little QB sideshow in Latrobe is going to pale in comparison.

This is a new one

OK, maybe we have seen it all now.

The Tour De France was delayed yesterday because the riders were hit with pepper spray. Apparently, police were trying to fend off some protesters who were pushing bales of hay in front of the course. When the spray was discharged, it blew into the eyes of the riders.

Tuesday's Stage 16 of the the Tour de France was interrupted by a protest by local farmers. At one point, law enforcement deployed pepper spray, which blew back onto the course and into the eyes of some riders. #TDF2018 pic.twitter.com/6tr7bdIqEj — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) July 24, 2018

The race was resumed after a 15-minute delay.

That's not all!

The pepper spray incident wasn't the only unfortunate moment from the Tour De France yesterday.

We've all been very scared, but @PhilippeGilbert is ok and will go back on the bike. Après une grosse frayeur, @PhilippeGilbert semble aller bien et va repartir. #TDF2018 pic.twitter.com/Xtrjyw3QSf — Le Tour de France (@LeTour) July 24, 2018

That's Belgian rider Philippe Gilbert. Somehow, he emerged from that incident uninjured, and he managed to keep riding.

As Yahoo.com described: "His back wheel began to falter and he lost control of his bike. He couldn't stop, and managed to unclip before his bike crashed into a low stone wall. He went careening headfirst over the handlebars and tumbled into a ravine."

Author Liz Roscher points out that's the same pass that claimed the life of Fabio Casartelli in 1995.