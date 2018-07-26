Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Breakfast with Benz

U mad, bro? Annoyed Steelers fans are aggressively optimistic

Tim Benz | Thursday, July 26, 2018, 6:39 a.m.
Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown arrived at St. Vincent College via a helicopter on Wednesday, July 25, 2018.
Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown arrived at St. Vincent College via a helicopter on Wednesday, July 25, 2018.

Updated 43 minutes ago

So, it's July. I'm at Day 1 of Steelers training camp, and hope springs eternal in Steelers Nation. After all, they haven't lost a game yet. No one has been injured yet. And no one has been suspended yet.

That optimism seems to be shining through aggressively in "U Mad, Bro?" this week.

Ryan responded to my tweet about Antonio Brown's helicopter arrival to training camp.

He's right. We do. It's a "city-wide agenda" to "run him out of town."

Just like Phil Kessel.

A twitter follower named @jkrenitsky88 sent me a message about Brown's chopper arrival.

"(Brett) Keisel always drove weird (stuff) into camp. He has rings."

Yes. He did. And he does. That's sort of the point: Brown doesn't have the rings.

Actually, I retract that right away. That's not the point. Not at all. I don't care that Brown showed up in a helicopter. That was just for laughs. It was fun. So what? We all had a good time seeing it land.

What I care about is that this is the same guy who, just a few weeks ago, said he was fed up with media attention about himself.

As usual, all of A.B'.s headlines, positive or negative, are created by A.B. himself.

Zackery takes umbrage with my Ben Roethlisberger "last best chance" column from Wednesday.

Ah! It was all Todd Haley's play-calling that resulted in them giving up 45 points versus the Jaguars. That's a little too convenient, isn't it?

I think Zack needs to know the difference between a "journalistic travesty" and an "opinion." I also don't even know where I "questioned" Antonio Brown in the first place since I said he is still in "top form."

If he is referring to my reference to Brown being in the league eight years, that's not "doubt." That was just fact-stating and putting him in the same group as other Steeler offensive veterans who have been in the league for a long time now.

Robert also adds his two cents on that piece.

I honestly don't know if I can do better than that.

It's the first day of camp. They haven't played a game in six months. The quarterback is 36. I simply can't write another word about Le'Veon Bell's contract or the plan to replace Ryan Shazier.

That said, check back on "Breakfast with Benz" Thursday to read my piece on Le'Veon Bell's contract as opposed to Todd Gurley's.

Finally, "Bucco's Wallet" would've preferred to read about the Pirates rather than Big Ben.

I was aware. That's why I wrote two pieces about them Wednesday, as well.

Would you like to read a few thoughts on the crummy lineup Clint Hurdle played Wednesday? Or should I leave that alone?

As always, tweet me @TimBenzPGH to be part of next week's "U Mad, Bro." Or you can email me at timbenz@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me