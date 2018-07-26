U mad, bro? Annoyed Steelers fans are aggressively optimistic

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

So, it's July. I'm at Day 1 of Steelers training camp, and hope springs eternal in Steelers Nation. After all, they haven't lost a game yet. No one has been injured yet. And no one has been suspended yet.

That optimism seems to be shining through aggressively in "U Mad, Bro?" this week.

Ryan responded to my tweet about Antonio Brown's helicopter arrival to training camp.

"Man, the media really does have it out for AB" https://t.co/DrrTPOUg0p — Ryan Brucker (@RyanBrucker) July 25, 2018

He's right. We do. It's a "city-wide agenda" to "run him out of town."

Just like Phil Kessel.

A twitter follower named @jkrenitsky88 sent me a message about Brown's chopper arrival.

"(Brett) Keisel always drove weird (stuff) into camp. He has rings."

Yes. He did. And he does. That's sort of the point: Brown doesn't have the rings.

Actually, I retract that right away. That's not the point. Not at all. I don't care that Brown showed up in a helicopter. That was just for laughs. It was fun. So what? We all had a good time seeing it land.

What I care about is that this is the same guy who, just a few weeks ago, said he was fed up with media attention about himself.

As usual, all of A.B'.s headlines, positive or negative, are created by A.B. himself.

Zackery takes umbrage with my Ben Roethlisberger "last best chance" column from Wednesday.

Essentially the same team that was 13-3 and was a few play calls away from the AFC Championship for the second straight year. . To even question Antonio Brown in the slightest is journalistic travesty to boot. — Zackery Flynn (@FlynnZilla1798) July 25, 2018

Ah! It was all Todd Haley's play-calling that resulted in them giving up 45 points versus the Jaguars. That's a little too convenient, isn't it?

I think Zack needs to know the difference between a "journalistic travesty" and an "opinion." I also don't even know where I "questioned" Antonio Brown in the first place since I said he is still in "top form."

If he is referring to my reference to Brown being in the league eight years, that's not "doubt." That was just fact-stating and putting him in the same group as other Steeler offensive veterans who have been in the league for a long time now.

Robert also adds his two cents on that piece.

Last? Come on. You have to do better than that. — Robert Love (@bblove83) July 25, 2018

I honestly don't know if I can do better than that.

It's the first day of camp. They haven't played a game in six months. The quarterback is 36. I simply can't write another word about Le'Veon Bell's contract or the plan to replace Ryan Shazier.

That said, check back on "Breakfast with Benz" Thursday to read my piece on Le'Veon Bell's contract as opposed to Todd Gurley's.

Finally, "Bucco's Wallet" would've preferred to read about the Pirates rather than Big Ben.

#Pirates have won 13 of 14 and 11 in a row. — Bucco's Wallet (@bThomWal23) July 25, 2018

I was aware. That's why I wrote two pieces about them Wednesday, as well.

Would you like to read a few thoughts on the crummy lineup Clint Hurdle played Wednesday? Or should I leave that alone?

As always, tweet me @TimBenzPGH to be part of next week's "U Mad, Bro."