First call: On Day 1 of Steelers camp, Le'Veon Bell touts his music

In Thursday's "First Call," you get to see my weather photography skills. Steelers fans react exactly the way you would expect them to after Le'Veon Bell's decision to release a new rap EP while he is skipping training camp. Bill Belichick tries to escape the scrutiny of lingering Malcolm Butler questions. And Jimmy G's date with a porn star.

Can't get out of his own way

When I say Le'Veon Bell is tone deaf, it has nothing to do with his rap music.

Similarly, I wouldn't know good rap music if I heard it.

But when Bell is most guilty about being tone deaf, it seems to intersect with his rap career.

For instance, when he rapped about demanding $15 million or when he rapped that he was being made a "target."

On Wednesday, Bell took time to announce to the world that a new EP of his rap music is coming.

EP coming — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) July 26, 2018

You'll be stunned to know that didn't go over well with Steelers fans, since it coincided with Day 1 Steelers training camp in Latrobe.

You know, a training camp he has decided to skip.

OK. I take that back. Bell isn't being tone deaf. He's clearly trolling. But even for someone who is trying hard to poke the bear ... he's poking the bear too hard here.

Auntie Em! Auntie Em!

If Day 1 of Steelers training camp in Latrobe is any indication, it's going to be one heck of a weather event in Latrobe again. I snapped this photo shortly before a cloudburst at 7:05 p.m.

Glad AB landed the chopper when he did. pic.twitter.com/N1PxUDIn5S — Tim Benz (@TimBenzPGH) July 25, 2018

I'm not quite sure I've ever seen that shade of deep gray before on a skyline. The buckets of rain that fell afterward were pretty impressive. But then the clouds parted momentarily and the sun came back out as it was setting. And we got this rainbow.

Note, there is no pot of gold at the end of this rainbow behind the soon to be closed Kmart pic.twitter.com/T03ONL6QcU — Tim Benz (@TimBenzPGH) July 26, 2018

I've never actually seen the bottom of a rainbow before, but I could see it from our broadcast vantage point at Sharky's in Latrobe.

I always thought gold was at the bottom of a rainbow. Apparently not, if you ask the folks at this belly-up Kmart on Route 30.

Then, 10 minutes later, it rained 10 times worse. Welcome to July in Westmoreland County.

Just one more thing about Malcolm Butler ...

The Patriots don't lose often. But when they do, Steelers fans take great joy in the fact that it tends to happen on a grand stage and in memorable fashion. Like this...

And this ...

It's football schadenfreude. We enjoyed it again when New England lost the Super Bowl against the Eagles in February, and Bill Belichick was stubborn enough to keep Malcolm Butler on the bench even though he perhaps could've helped the cause.

Since then, Belichick has never really given a specific answer as to why. And until he does, beautifully uncomfortable moments like this will continue.

Here's @Dan_Shaughnessy 's back and forth with Bill Belichick on Malcolm Butler this morning. Bill was in regular season form already. #Patriots pic.twitter.com/27SoeOIVLl — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) July 25, 2018

Welcome to the spotlight, kid

The sports and celebrity tabloids have been having a field day with the fact that San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was spotted on a date with adult film actress Kiara Mia.

Yesterday, Garoppolo addressed the headlines for the first time.

He seemed a little uptight about the story getting out there, didn't he? In the TMZ story, you'll see that Mia seems a lot more excited about the date, their future and the accompanying attention.

Funny how that works.

Maybe Jimmy G. will pay her $130,000 in hush money. That works every time from what I hear.

Hang a star on that baby!

I've known Athletics play-by-play man Roxy Bernstein for a while. He's one of the really good guys in the broadcasting business. So when I saw this link on Twitter, I had to click. Roxy got to do play-by-play of his own one-handed catch.

. @roxybernstein made the play, and @vincebaseball helped run assistance on finding a young fan to give the ball to! pic.twitter.com/wdpIm5lmiU — Oakland Athletics ⚾️ (@Athletics) July 25, 2018

The only thing that's missing is video of the actual catch. So if someone has it, pass it along. I'm going to take Roxy's word on this one, though. I assume someone would've sold him out by now if he was faking.