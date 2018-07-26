Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Breakfast with Benz

As Jarome Iginla retires, the best moments of his brief Penguins tenure

Tim Benz | Thursday, July 26, 2018, 8:12 a.m.
PITTSBURGH, PA - MAY 14: Jarome Iginla #12 of the Pittsburgh Penguins skates against the Ottawa Senators in Game One of the Eastern Conference Semifinals during the 2013 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Consol Energy Center on May 14, 2013 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)
Getty Images
PITTSBURGH, PA - MAY 14: Jarome Iginla #12 of the Pittsburgh Penguins skates against the Ottawa Senators in Game One of the Eastern Conference Semifinals during the 2013 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Consol Energy Center on May 14, 2013 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Updated 2 hours ago

Jarome Iginla will be retiring on July 30. Ceremonially, he will retire in Calgary. He played there for 16 seasons before he was famously traded to the Penguins.

When Iginla was acquired by the Penguins at the 2013 trade deadline, it was believed he'd be the major piece to help the organization end a frustrating run of early playoff exits and get back to a Stanley Cup championship.

That didn't happen. Although, within two games, he was on the board as a Penguin.

Did you notice he beat Ryan Miller? I remember him setting up someone else for a fairly memorable goal against Miller once before.

He ended up netting just five goals in the regular season, and he scored in only three of 13 playoff games that season. Although one of them was this two-goal effort against the Senators in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinal.

He also had this unforgettable mask-denting slapshot off of Evgeni Nabokov in the first round against the Islanders.

Iginla will end his career without a Stanley Cup. But he will go out as one of only 20 players to crack the 600-goal mark.

Iginla will wind up in the Hall of Fame with 625 goals and 1,300 points. He also played in Boston, Los Angeles and Colorado after his Pittsburgh stop.

He waited out all of last year to see if someone would pick him up at age 40, but it never happened.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me