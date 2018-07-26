As Jarome Iginla retires, the best moments of his brief Penguins tenure

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Jarome Iginla will be retiring on July 30. Ceremonially, he will retire in Calgary. He played there for 16 seasons before he was famously traded to the Penguins.

When Iginla was acquired by the Penguins at the 2013 trade deadline, it was believed he'd be the major piece to help the organization end a frustrating run of early playoff exits and get back to a Stanley Cup championship.

That didn't happen. Although, within two games, he was on the board as a Penguin.

Did you notice he beat Ryan Miller? I remember him setting up someone else for a fairly memorable goal against Miller once before.

He ended up netting just five goals in the regular season, and he scored in only three of 13 playoff games that season. Although one of them was this two-goal effort against the Senators in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinal.

He also had this unforgettable mask-denting slapshot off of Evgeni Nabokov in the first round against the Islanders.

Iginla will end his career without a Stanley Cup. But he will go out as one of only 20 players to crack the 600-goal mark.

Iginla will wind up in the Hall of Fame with 625 goals and 1,300 points. He also played in Boston, Los Angeles and Colorado after his Pittsburgh stop.

He waited out all of last year to see if someone would pick him up at age 40, but it never happened.