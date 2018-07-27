First call: LeSean McCoy expects to play amid legal questions

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In today's "First Call," Shady will likely play in Week 1, a bucket saved some serious damage, an MLB "Little League homer" and a Yankees star's injury.

Shady says so

Look for former Pitt star LeSean "Shady" McCoy to play in Week 1 for Buffalo.

That's what the running back is telling us despite his recent legal problems. The Bills star is being investigated to see if he played a role in his girlfriend being robbed and beaten during a home invasion.

"Right now, it's an open investigation. I'll leave it at that," McCoy told reporters at Bill training camp on Thursday. "I'll let that take care of itself."

Bucket-head

A baseball fan at Wrigley Field got plunked by a falling number from the old fashioned, manual scoreboard in the bleachers.

Luckily, the man wasn't seriously harmed because he was wearing a bucket on his head.

That's all I got. Don't know why. Don't know what kind of bucket it was. Not sure if it had two drinking straws attached to it. But I'm gonna assume that it did.

I'm just glad he was wearing it because the dude still needed five staples in his head to close the wound anyway.

Let's just assume this was Steve Bartman's fault and move on.

Who got the other vote?

Penguins captain Sidney Crosby has been named the best athlete in the history of Nova Scotia.

I imagine that this is a similar result to voting on who is the best ever basketball player from French Lick, Ind., or the best quarterback from Findlay, Ohio.

The Penguins superstar headlined a banquet last night honoring ... sorry, "honouring" ... the 15 best athletes in the province's history.

Crosby got 35 of a possible 36 first place votes. Which leads me to assume that Al MacInnis' brother must be on the committee and has a vote.

Little League homer

Back off your Little League team or beer league softball club. The MLB guys have these moments too.

Look at this inside-the-parker from Anaheim's Andrelton Simmons.

OK, technically, that wasn't an inside-the-park home run. That was a triple and an error. And even that is some generous scoring. It should've been a single with two errors.

Maybe the Rally Monkey is in charge in the press box.

Unfortunate "Judge"ment

Yankees star slugger Aaron Judge got hit by a pitch yesterday. He'll be out at least three weeks. He suffered a chip fracture in his wrist.

That news will no doubt dampen the enthusiasm in the Bronx after the Yankees acquired former Pirate J.A. Happ in a trade.

Meanwhile, it appears the Cubs got stronger with Cole Hamels. That trade is pending medical information.