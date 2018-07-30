Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Breakfast with Benz

Analysis: How MLB's pre-deadline trades have panned out so far

Tim Benz | Monday, July 30, 2018, 6:45 a.m.
NEW YORK, NY - JULY 29: J.A. Happ #34 of the New York Yankees pitches in the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Yankee Stadium on July 29, 2018 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY - JULY 29: J.A. Happ #34 of the New York Yankees pitches in the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Yankee Stadium on July 29, 2018 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GA - JULY 29: Manny Machado #8 of the Los Angeles Dodgers knocks in a run with a ninth inning single against the Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park on July 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GA - JULY 29: Manny Machado #8 of the Los Angeles Dodgers knocks in a run with a ninth inning single against the Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park on July 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)
Boston Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi delivers a pitch in the first inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Sunday, July 29, 2018, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
New York Yankees' Zach Britton reacts after walking Kansas City Royals' Drew Butera with the bases loaded to force in a run in the seventh inning during the second game of a double header Saturday, July 28, 2018, at Yankee Stadium in New York.
The Indians' Brad Hand pitches against the Pirates during the eighth inning at Progressive Field on July 25, 2018 in Cleveland.
The Indians' Brad Hand pitches against the Pirates during the eighth inning at Progressive Field on July 25, 2018 in Cleveland.

We are all dying for the Pirates to acquire someone before the trade deadline. Let's see if it happens.

Meanwhile, let's take a look at how some of the other MLB trades that have been done in advance of the deadline have worked out.

Manny Machado

Manny Machado was the big fish for all of Major League Baseball this year. The Dodgers got him during the All-Star Game.

He's been good for Los Angeles but not great. Since going to L.A., the former Oriole is hitting .308, and his OPS is .875. But he's homered just once in nine games and totaled only three RBIs against 11 strikeouts in 39 at-bats with a WAR of 0.6.

His value of playing two positions has already paid dividends, having played six games at third base and four games at shortstop, committing just one error.

J.A. Happ

The Yankees acquired the former Pirate from Toronto on July 26 for Billy McKinney and Brandon Drury.

He made his first start in the Bronx on Sunday against Kansas City. He got the win and was pretty good along the way, allowing just one earned run in six innings.

As we can all remember, Happ was fantastic when he was acquired at the deadline by the Pirates. In 11 starts, he went 7-2 with a 1.85 ERA.

Now let's see how Happ does in his next start. That's scheduled to be against the Red Sox at Fenway Park on Saturday.

Nathan Eovaldi

That start for Happ is supposed to occur against Nathan Eovaldi. While Happ was making his Yankees debut, the new Red Sox right-hander made his first start in Boston.

The former Tampa pitcher was even better than Happ, hurling seven shutout innings against the Twins. He had five strikeouts and no walks.

He also got some help from Jackie Bradley Jr.

Boston gave up Jalen Beeks in exchange. He was named the Red Sox minor league pitcher of the year in 2017.

Zach Britton

The Yankees' other acquisition hasn't gotten off to such a great start.

Zach Britton pitched a perfect inning in his debut. But his second appearance against the Royals didn't go so well.

On Saturday, he gave up one run, two hits and two walks, facing seven batters and throwing 26 pitches in the seventh inning. He walked in the go-ahead run on four pitches in what turned out to be a 5-4 Yankees win, thanks to a two-run eighth inning.

As you may expect, the fans at Yankee stadium were less than patient. Take a listen.

Brad Hand

The former Padres reliever gave up a homer in his first game as a Cleveland Indian against the Rangers.

Since then, he got a save and hasn't allowed a run in his last three outings.

Hand hasn't walked anybody. And after the homer by Joey Gallo, he's only allowed one other hit.

