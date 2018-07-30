Analysis: How MLB's pre-deadline trades have panned out so far

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

We are all dying for the Pirates to acquire someone before the trade deadline. Let's see if it happens.

Meanwhile, let's take a look at how some of the other MLB trades that have been done in advance of the deadline have worked out.

Manny Machado

Manny Machado was the big fish for all of Major League Baseball this year. The Dodgers got him during the All-Star Game.

He's been good for Los Angeles but not great. Since going to L.A., the former Oriole is hitting .308, and his OPS is .875. But he's homered just once in nine games and totaled only three RBIs against 11 strikeouts in 39 at-bats with a WAR of 0.6.

His value of playing two positions has already paid dividends, having played six games at third base and four games at shortstop, committing just one error.

J.A. Happ

The Yankees acquired the former Pirate from Toronto on July 26 for Billy McKinney and Brandon Drury.

He made his first start in the Bronx on Sunday against Kansas City. He got the win and was pretty good along the way, allowing just one earned run in six innings.

As we can all remember, Happ was fantastic when he was acquired at the deadline by the Pirates. In 11 starts, he went 7-2 with a 1.85 ERA.

Now let's see how Happ does in his next start. That's scheduled to be against the Red Sox at Fenway Park on Saturday.

Nathan Eovaldi

That start for Happ is supposed to occur against Nathan Eovaldi. While Happ was making his Yankees debut, the new Red Sox right-hander made his first start in Boston.

The former Tampa pitcher was even better than Happ, hurling seven shutout innings against the Twins. He had five strikeouts and no walks.

He also got some help from Jackie Bradley Jr.

Boston gave up Jalen Beeks in exchange. He was named the Red Sox minor league pitcher of the year in 2017.

Zach Britton

The Yankees' other acquisition hasn't gotten off to such a great start.

Zach Britton pitched a perfect inning in his debut. But his second appearance against the Royals didn't go so well.

On Saturday, he gave up one run, two hits and two walks, facing seven batters and throwing 26 pitches in the seventh inning. He walked in the go-ahead run on four pitches in what turned out to be a 5-4 Yankees win, thanks to a two-run eighth inning.

As you may expect, the fans at Yankee stadium were less than patient. Take a listen.

nickr83: @zbritton with an awful outing tonight for the #Yankees walking in the lead run for KC. #KCvsNYY YES Network MLB Baseball: Kansas City Royals at New York Yankees https://t.co/jrnIKMtVM8 pic.twitter.com/iUe5n2lxPQ — FanSportsClips (@FanSportsClips) July 29, 2018

Brad Hand

The former Padres reliever gave up a homer in his first game as a Cleveland Indian against the Rangers.

Since then, he got a save and hasn't allowed a run in his last three outings.

Hand hasn't walked anybody. And after the homer by Joey Gallo, he's only allowed one other hit.