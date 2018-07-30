First call: Tom Wilson will stick around for Penguins fans to boo

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In "First Call" today, Penguins fans will have Tom Wilson to kick around for a while, a near no-hitter vanishes at the last minute and some props for "Pops."

Penguins fans will love this

Pens fans, you hate Washington winger Tom Wilson, right? Well get used to hating him for a lot longer.

Wilson is the author of hits on Penguins like this.

And this.

So Pittsburgh: Prepare to channel your anger towards him in D.C. for years to come.

Because the Capitals just signed him to a six-year, $31 million extension.

Credit to Pops

Sunday was Baseball Hall of Fame induction day in Cooperstown. Braves star Chipper Jones got in. During his speech, he gave a lot of credit to Pirates legend Willie Stargell for his development.

Stargell had been a roving hitting instructor early in Jones' career. He gave Jones some advice about his choice of equipment that Jones seemed to remember fondly.

Near no-no

Braves pitcher Sean Newcomb almost threw a no-hitter against the Dodgers. He came within one strike during a 4-1 win. Chris Taylor broke it up.

Newcomb is a former first-round pick by the Angels from the 2014 draft. And his career is on the rise. The left-hander was 4-9 with a 4.32 ERA as a rookie.

This year, as a 25-year old, Newcomb is 10-5 with a 3.23 ERA.

Not all good

It wasn't entirely a good day for Newcomb.

Similar to the case of Milwaukee pitcher Josh Hader during the All Star game, someone used a day of noteworthy accomplishment for Newcomb to embarrass him for old tweets that were politically incorrect and insensitive.

Washington's Trea Turner also got aired out in the trend.

Brady best bet

Via ProFootballTalk, odds are out to bet on who will be NFL MVP. It shouldn't surprise anyone to see Tom Brady as the favorite to win the award at +400. Aaron Rodgers and Carson Wentz are the only other two players under +1000.

As far as noteable Steelers, Le'Veon Bell is +2500, Ben Roethlisberger is +3300, and Antonio Brown is +4000.

Odds from @bet365 to win Associated Press NFL MVP Award. pic.twitter.com/kXanNHy48Q — Covers (@Covers) July 30, 2018

If Brady wins, it'd be his fourth MVP. Peyton Manning is the only one with four. Bell's odds are even with Todd Gurley and Ezekiel Elliott. Those are the most narrow odds of any non quarterback.

No receiver has shorter odds than Brown.