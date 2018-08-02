Analysis: What Keith Butler is really saying about the Steelers defense

It's time for a Pittsburgh Steelers Training Camp QAI: question, answer, interpretation.

Because, come on. A lot of times when we ask questions of these athletes and coaches, they don't give us the answers we want to hear. They give us the answers they think we should hear.

So we need to properly interpret what's actually being said ... without being said.

Today's interview subject is Steelers defensive coordinator Keith Butler. We spoke Wednesday at Saint Vincent.

Butler is one of the more direct and forthcoming guys you are going to find among NFL coaches. So he is a pretty easy guy for this experiment.

But even with him, from time to time, you have to read between the lines.

Question: "How is the inside linebacker position looking?"

Answer: "We'll see how they do. You can't tell how they are going to do until you see them get out there with other people. We haven't had a preseason game yet. We'll see how they do."

"Thus far, there's been some good things. There's been some bad things. As there has been with all the positions. Is that going to be a key for us? May or may not. We'll see."

Interpretation: (In best Rick Pitino voice) ...

"James Farrior ain't coming through that door. Levon Kirkland ain't coming through that door. Jack Lambert ain't coming through that door. I wish I was $90 million under the salary cap. But what I have is Tyler Matakevich and a guy the Bears and Colts didn't want. So we are going to coach around this the best way that we can. And if we have to send out 12 safeties at the same time until the officials notice and flag us for too many men on the field, we'll do that."

Question: "Are you finding that some of the safeties who are being deployed in the nickel and dime capacities are handling that responsibility well?"

Answer: "We haven't really done a lot of it yet to this point in camp. We will as we get further into camp. We'll get to it and see what they can do, playing in the box positions, you might call it. We'll get to it. Sooner than later."

Interpretation: "You see that guy? No. 42. Morgan Burnett. We just paid him $14 million to do just that. And he can barely get on the field to practice. Ask me again when we see him without an ice pack on his hamstring."

Question: "We asked Cameron Heyward at the start of camp, how do you want us to identify you? Now he is listed as a defensive tackle. How much does that have to do with your stated desire to better stop the run."

Answer: "A lot of it has to do with people being where they are supposed to be when they are supposed to be there. He's trying to be the leader that he is and getting everybody to understand what we are trying to get done defensively. Especially mentally. You can't make mental mistakes. You have to be in the hole you are supposed to be in. Everybody has to trust each other. And once they do that, they'll become a good rush defense."

Interpretation: "The closer I can get Cam to the ball, the better he may be able to think on behalf of the other 10 guys. Oh, and we feel he has a better chance of becoming a Pro Bowler every year if we list him at defensive tackle instead of defensive end. That, too."

Question: "Is Sean Davis fast enough to be a free safety?"

Answer: "Well, I think he's got great range. For Sean, at that position, you've got to learn how to take great angles. You can't take bad angles and miss guys crossing the field. That's one of the things he's got to learn to do better."

INTERPRETATION: There is no extra interpretation necessary here. Sean Davis just needs to learn to tackle better. Butler said as much in the interview, even pointing out how he needs to be more like Ryan Clark and Chris Hope in that regard. Listen here.

Question: "I know there was so much attention being paid to Ryan Shazier being hurt, but how much did the fact that you had Stephon Tuitt playing with (in his words) 'an arm-and-a-quarter,' and Joe Haden being out affect your defense in the second half of the season?"

Answer: "An arm-and-a-quarter? I ain't heard that one!"

Interpretation: "What?! Steph kept telling me he was healthy enough to play!"