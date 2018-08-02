First call: Pirates fans chant for Sean Rodriguez's release

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In "First Call" today, Pittsburgh Pirates fans are all over Sean Rodriguez. Chris Archer arrives at PNC Park. Tyler Glasnow makes his debut in Tampa. And new details are out about that "Tiger vs. Phil" big-money showdown.

That's not what you want to hear

Sean Rodriguez is struggling mightily for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

During their 9-2 loss at home versus Chicago, Rodriguez went 0 for 4 with four strikeouts. He also committed an error.

The fans were unkind.

Pirates fans chant "DFA" to Sean Rodriguez as he collects the Golden Sombrero. — Pirates.Strong (@PiratesStrong) August 2, 2018

Rodriguez's batting average is down to .164. He has 58 strikeouts and just 24 hits.

Archer arrives

Chris Archer is officially a Pirate.

Here's the video of his opening press conference.

Man, I wish he could've pitched last night. Between Nick Kingham and Steven Brault over the first two innings, I thought the Pirates were trying to top the Mets from Tuesday night in terms of runs allowed.

Archer makes his debut Friday against the Cardinals.

Glasnow's good start

Meanwhile, Tyler Glasnow made his debut in Tampa as a starter. He gave up just one run in three innings while striking out five. He allowed a solo homer to Kole Calhoun in the first inning.

Glasnow didn't get the win. But the Rays topped the Angels, 7-2.

In his words, "I could just tell there was a lot of confidence in me."

Let's see how much confidence Tampa Bay has in him moving forward.

Browns making moves

In Cleveland, the Browns are trying to figure out a way to replace Joe Thomas at left tackle. The answer may be moving their left guard.

#Browns Joel Bitonio at first team left tackle today and rookie Austin Corbett at first team left guard. Shon Coleman still got some 1st team LT reps, but it didn't take long to go to plan Z — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 1, 2018

Interesting that the plan is being referred to as "Plan Z" by Mary Kay Cabot there. Haven't they been on Plan Z in Cleveland since a team came back to town?

Turkey tee time

According to ESPN, the Tiger Woods-Phil Mickelson golf showdown is set.

Mike Greenberg reported that the event will take place on either Nov. 23 or 24. That's the Friday or Saturday after Thanksgiving. It'll be at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas.

The purse hasn't been determined officially yet. But it has been previously reported at $10 million.