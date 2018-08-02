Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Breakfast with Benz

First call: Pirates fans chant for Sean Rodriguez's release

Tim Benz | Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, 8:45 a.m.
Fans are fed up with the Pirates' Sean Rodriguez, who went 0 for 4 with four strikeouts on Wednesday.
Getty Images
Fans are fed up with the Pirates' Sean Rodriguez, who went 0 for 4 with four strikeouts on Wednesday.

Updated 4 hours ago

In "First Call" today, Pittsburgh Pirates fans are all over Sean Rodriguez. Chris Archer arrives at PNC Park. Tyler Glasnow makes his debut in Tampa. And new details are out about that "Tiger vs. Phil" big-money showdown.

That's not what you want to hear

Sean Rodriguez is struggling mightily for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

During their 9-2 loss at home versus Chicago, Rodriguez went 0 for 4 with four strikeouts. He also committed an error.

The fans were unkind.

Rodriguez's batting average is down to .164. He has 58 strikeouts and just 24 hits.

Archer arrives

Chris Archer is officially a Pirate.

Here's the video of his opening press conference.

Man, I wish he could've pitched last night. Between Nick Kingham and Steven Brault over the first two innings, I thought the Pirates were trying to top the Mets from Tuesday night in terms of runs allowed.

Archer makes his debut Friday against the Cardinals.

Glasnow's good start

Meanwhile, Tyler Glasnow made his debut in Tampa as a starter. He gave up just one run in three innings while striking out five. He allowed a solo homer to Kole Calhoun in the first inning.

Glasnow didn't get the win. But the Rays topped the Angels, 7-2.

In his words, "I could just tell there was a lot of confidence in me."

Let's see how much confidence Tampa Bay has in him moving forward.

Browns making moves

In Cleveland, the Browns are trying to figure out a way to replace Joe Thomas at left tackle. The answer may be moving their left guard.

Interesting that the plan is being referred to as "Plan Z" by Mary Kay Cabot there. Haven't they been on Plan Z in Cleveland since a team came back to town?

Turkey tee time

According to ESPN, the Tiger Woods-Phil Mickelson golf showdown is set.

Mike Greenberg reported that the event will take place on either Nov. 23 or 24. That's the Friday or Saturday after Thanksgiving. It'll be at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas.

The purse hasn't been determined officially yet. But it has been previously reported at $10 million.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me