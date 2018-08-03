Football footnotes: When can Steelers expect Antonio Brown back?

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In this week's Friday football footnotes, we get an update on Antonio Brown's injury, Lamar Jackson's debut and the state of Tennessee's secondary.

What's up with AB?

Antonio Brown rarely misses practice. So when he misses two days in a row, it's news.

Antonio Brown was sent to Pittsburgh to be examined for what Mike Tomlin said is a day to day injury. He would not specify the body part that is injured. — Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) August 2, 2018

ProFootballTalk reported Brown has a strained quadriceps muscle and should be back in a few days.

If it's really a quad strain, I don't care if AB is absent up to, and including, the coin toss before the regular-season opener. He can deal with the lost practice time. He'll be fine.

Lamar's debut

The Hall of Fame game was last night. The Ravens were in it. It proved we don't have to be worried about the Lamar Jackson experience just yet.

Baltimore beat Chicago, 17-16. First-round draft choice Lamar Jackson was, well, OK.

He had runs like this.

Lamar Jackson juke party coming to a theater near you (via @nfl ) pic.twitter.com/VbDPAk4zN7 — Fanatics View (@fanaticsview) August 3, 2018

And he did throw this TD to fellow first round pick Hayden Hurst.

However, Jackson's first series ended in a three-and-out. Plus he had to scramble on his first three dropbacks.

The rookie QB from Louisville ended up with 33 yards on 4-of-10 throwing, He had the one touchdown and an interception to go along with three sacks.

Helmet rule

The new NFL helmet rules are underway. Early returns aren't great. According to ESPN.com:

"The first application of the NFL's enhanced enforcement of penalties for players lowering their helmet to make a tackle occurred early. Ravens linebacker Patrick Onwuasor was flagged for his hit on Benny Cunningham, earning a 15-yard penalty that helped set up Chicago's first touchdown.

Correa got nailed for the same violation in the third quarter, but he also had a sack that forced a fumble in that period, and three sacks overall."

Good for him. Bad for us. This helmet rule is basically going to be the catch rule of last year. It is going to stink for all of us, bottom out then get properly tweaked next offseason.

Seriosuly?

Here's what happens when social justice meets legal paranoia.

EA Sports is in hot water regarding it's Madden 2018 game with ... Twitter, I guess?

EA Sports tried to do the legally prudent thing and avoid being sued over using someone's name that they were concerned they didn't have the right to use.

Yet EA Sports has become an enemy to Colin Kaepernick and his politically correct denizens.

Kaepernick's name is omitted from a rap lyric in the game's soundtrack. So clearly, EA is working against freedom of expression and an agent of the state.

Or, it could've gone down like this.

JUST IN: EA Sports says it didn't mean to omit Colin Kaepernick's name in YG's song it licensed for use in Madden '19. Will add his name back in update. pic.twitter.com/ck8UhxI1fu — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) August 3, 2018

As we well know, accidents don't happen in America anymore. Everything is done with malice and prurient intent. And the act of operating in the name of protective self-interest against the social media mob is akin to a death certificate.

So, darn you, EA Sports! How dare you be hyper-aware of legal admonishment in this overly litigious society, in the name of sacrificing an opportunity to pander to likes and retweets.

It's high time

Tre Boston finally signed with Arizona. That may have finally opened the door for all those talented safeties who were sitting out as free agents.

Well, that and an important injury.

Johnathan Cyprien got hurt in Tennessee. It's an ACL. So the Titans are interviewing both Kenny Vaccaro and Eric Reid.

Can confirm the @RapSheet report that Kenny Vaccaro is also visiting the #titans tomorrow. In need of safety help with @cyp out for the year. — Terry McCormick (@terrymc13) August 2, 2018

Vrabel said #Titans will contact Reid's agent and he is one of a number of safeties they will look to bring in for a tryout — Terry McCormick (@terrymc13) August 2, 2018

Former Steeler Mike Mitchell is in the mix, too.