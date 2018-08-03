Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Breakfast with Benz

First call: Chris Archer finally set to make Pirates debut

Tim Benz | Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, 7:48 a.m.
Pirates pitcher Chris Archer greets catcher Francisco Cervelli at the dugout before a game against the Cubs Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
In today's "First Call," Pittsburgh Pirates fans are excited about the debut of Chris Archer tonight, a Patriots signing which will no doubt burn the Steelers, Pitt training camp gets going and Kane is a mayor.

Archermania peaks tonight

After a few days of lead up, new Pirates pitcher Chris Archer makes his debut tonight against St. Louis.

Maybe for the first time since Andrew McCutchen's return game, people are buzzing about a night at the ballpark for strictly a player attraction.

Now Archer has to prove he was worth the trade-deadline hype. The right-hander wasn't great in his last outing against the Orioles. He allowed four runs in six innings. His ERA is 4.31. He managed just three strikeouts and allowed two walks.

Not just for MLB anymore

The tweet-shaming trend continues. And it's not just in MLB anymore. The latest athlete to be exposed is MMA fighter Cody Garbrandt.

One difference between Garbrandt and some of the MLB players who have been pinched for this online behavior in the past is that he was actually well into his 20s, as opposed to being a teenager. Some of his unearthed tweets using racial and homophobic slurs were as recent as 2013.

Another interesting tidbit is his defense, claiming this should be OK because he used these terms all the time when he "grew up hanging out with blacks, Puerto Ricans, Mexicans, selling drugs. That's a street word we would always say. It wasn't like I was using derogatory words toward anyone. That's how we grew up. It was kind of normal. That's it. It's a learning experience for a lot of people to not use that word in this day an age."

This proves the theory of our Mark Madden that it's "better to be involved with hard drugs" than bad tweets.

Pitt football underway

Pitt football starts its training camp today. Coach Pat Narduzzi will speak publicly at 12:15 p.m. after the initial practice. The Panther media day kickoff is Aug. 9.

The ACC preseason poll was released on July 23. Pitt was picked to finish fifth in the coastal.

The opener is Sept. 1 against Albany, coached by former Panther assistant Greg Gattuso.

See you in the Pro Bowl

Here's your latest, random pick up by the New England Patriots who will now wind up in the Pro Bowl just because he is playing with Tom Brady.

Eric Decker will reportedly sign a deal with New England. The former Titans receiver hasn't really been productive since 2015. He had just one touchdown catch last year and managed just 563 yards.

The Pats need help at the position. Jordan Matthews got released. Julian Edelman is starting the year suspended. Malcolm Mitchell and Kenny Britt have been injured.

Mayor Kane

Glenn Jacobs won the mayoral race of Knox County in Tennessee.

Why should you care? Well, if you are a WWE fan, you know who he is.

That's right. Kane is a mayor. All 6-foot-8, 324 pounds of him.

He is a former WWE champion and performed as recently as July 15 in Pittsburgh.

No word on whether or not he will attend council meetings in his red mask.

click me