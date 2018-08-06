Tim Benz: NFL's Helmet Rule hate needs to get worse before it can get better

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Confusion reached a crisis point over the NFL catch rule last year.

As people in Pittsburgh may recall.

The video is an explanation from @NFL SVP of Officiating Al Riveron on the reversal at the end of the #NEvsPIT game. pic.twitter.com/hm5EeoZTER — NFL Football Operations (@NFLFootballOps) December 18, 2017

Of course, the debate wasn't confined to that one play. Many others cropped up. There were constant controversies, occasionally multiple times per week — even a few in the Super Bowl.

So, the league took action and simplified the catch rule . We'll see how that goes in 2018. But at least the league is trying.

However, while trying to make a more clear answer for the question of "what's a catch", the NFL further complicated the definition of "what's a legal hit? " It is now going to be a penalty whenever a player lowers his head to initiate contact with his helmet against an opponent.

Period.

Well, theoretically.

Allegedly.

That could be an offensive player, too, by the way. As described in this Tribune-Review story , "A quarterback still can put his head down during a sneak, and a running back can plow forward for extra yardage as long as those players are using their heads for protection and not to initiate contact with defenders."

But how, in the fraction of a second, is an official supposed to determine that intent? Further complicating matters is that previously, for defensive players, intent wasn't supposed to matter. The rule had been: Just don't do it. Don't make helmet-contact to the head or neck area of a defenseless opponent.

Yet, for an offensive player intent can come into play? How is that right?

Already, in the first preseason game between Chicago and Baltimore, there were two helmet-related penalties.

Expect about 200 more.

This is going to be a fiasco. Many games, including ones in the postseason, will be adversely impacted by unavoidable helmet hits that will now be deemed illegal in the name of player safety.

As we've used this space to discuss, that's not the real goal. The real goal is to protect the owners from further lawsuits and concussion payouts .

In a strange way, the players may be put at further risk because defenders may start attacking the legs to avoid drawing penalties.

And in an even stranger way, I'm OK with this.

Don't get me wrong, I hate the expanded helmet rule as much as the next guy. In fact, I'd go so far as to say that the confusion over what is or isn't a legal hit is the single biggest issue facing the NFL today.

Not only do I hate the questions of what is or isn't legal, but also the seemingly constant attempt to take physicality out of the game.

This looming disaster needs to happen, though. We need a season where "helmet rule" anger hits a peak akin to what we saw with the catch rule in 2017.

We need a player, fan, and media revolt to the extent that we saw with the catch rule a season ago to force a simplified explanation on the books for 2019.

When it comes to matters of headshots, believe it or not, it needs to get worse before it gets better.

And trust me, with the way things are looking right now, they are definitely going to get worse.

It'll be up to the NFL make them better in the offseason.

Unfortunately, since no one has filed a lawsuit over an incomplete catch before, I'm not sure they'll be as willing to make a change.