First Call: Pirates' NBA Travel Theme, Ray Lewis' ramblings

In "First Call" on this Monday, the Browns trade a Steeler fan favorite. Ramblin' Ray Lewis. The Pirates go with an NBA theme for their travel. Happy Birthday to Herb. Duck bucks to John Gibson.

It's 'FANtastic'

The Pittsburgh Pirates decided to go with an NBA theme for their travel out to Colorado. They start a four-game series against the Rockies tonight and then they fly to San Francisco for four games.

All the players dressed up in their favorite NBA gear for the flight out to Denver.

Alright. David has his hands full keeping all these guys in check on tonight's NBA themed flight to Colorado. pic.twitter.com/wxhxVvzPDy — Pirates (@Pirates) August 6, 2018

I like David Freese's decision to go with the referee attire. And a few of the pitchers tried the old-school NBA trading cards posed shots. That was a nice touch.

Personally, I'm upset no one went with a Jackie Moon, Flint Tropics #33. But not bad.

Happy Birthday Herb

We recently celebrated Evgeni Malkin's birthday . Sidney Crosby's is tomorrow. But let's not overlook what would've been number 81 for former Penguin and Team USA coach Herb Brooks.

The man behind the Miracle. Today we remember Herb Brooks on what would have been his 81st birthday. pic.twitter.com/4glfjhtecP — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) August 5, 2018

Brooks died in a car accident in 2003. But his hockey legacy will never be forgotten because of one special moment .

So, do yourself a favor and fire up "Miracle" on demand tonight in honor of Herb.

Is Ray still talking?

When Ray Lewis said his Hall of Fame speech was going to last at least 23-25 minutes, I told you to bet your house on the over.

I made you all very rich .

Ray rambled for 33 winding, erratic, head-scratching, sermonizing minutes.

Within the speech, Lewis somehow got into prayer in school, human sex trafficking, Michael Phelps, dancing with Jonathan Ogden and kissing his kids on the mouth.

Ray Lewis kids were like, NOPE, you not about to embarrass us with all these people watching! #PFHOF18 pic.twitter.com/LAy7xiiWCi — Emmanuel Acho (@thEMANacho) August 5, 2018

So, maybe Ray Lewis has something in common with Tom Brady aside from drawing the ire of Steelers fans.

Who knew?

Browns Trade Coleman

The Cleveland Browns are making moves. They traded former first round draft choice Corey Coleman to Buffalo for an undisclosed draft pick

TRADE ALERT We've acquired WR Corey Coleman from the @Browns for an undisclosed future draft pick. pic.twitter.com/ueFlxi2kv8 — Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) August 6, 2018

The wide receiver was just drafted in 2016. But he has never lived up to the billing, thanks in part to hand injuries. Maybe that's why he infamously dropped this pass against the Steelers last year in the game that helped the Browns secure an 0-16 season.

A ton of you DMed me asking for this so here you go...Corey Coleman's dropped pass to go 0-16 + Sad Titanic Music. Sigh. pic.twitter.com/vJMTIPIo5B — paco (@AllaireMatt) December 31, 2017

Then again, I do remember a fairly big drop from a Bills receiver versus the Steelers, too. Does the name Steve Johnson leap to mind?

Yeah, that was the play where Johnson blamed God for his bad hands. Now they have Corey Coleman, thus proving that God has truly forsaken the city of Buffalo.

Hey, maybe this now clears the way in Cleveland for Dez Bryant, after all.

Duck Dollars

Whitehall's John Gibson just got big bucks. The Anaheim Ducks goalie signed a deal in excess of $51 million over the weekend.

That'll get you a lot of pizzas at Venice's.

Via the Ducks website , Gibson has appeared in 178 career NHL games, posting a 93-55-20 record with a franchise-best 2.29 goals-against average (GAA) and 16 shutouts.

It's an eight-year contract. Gibson is still just 25 years old.

He apparently also got married on the same day.