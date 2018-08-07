Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Breakfast with Benz

Mistakes by the lake: Latest draft hilarity from Cleveland

Tim Benz | Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, 6:30 a.m.
Cleveland Browns fans wear bags on their heads — as well they should. Have you seen their first-round picks since 2011?
Winslow Townson/AP
On Monday, we told you about the Corey Coleman trade . The Browns wide receiver was shipped to Buffalo for a draft pick.

And so, Coleman's circle of life is complete.

• Drafted in the first round by Cleveland.

• Washed out in Cleveland.

• Traded away from Cleveland.

Thus ends his tenure as the latest mistake-by-the-lake.

You could say that — individually — about many Browns' players over the years. Or about the franchise as whole since it came back into existence.

Check out the numbers .

Wow! That's almost impossible. First of all, getting nine first-round draft choices in six years is impressive in and of itself. Then to have all of them wash out? It's almost like you are trying blow it.

As PFT chronicled , here's how tours of duty began and ended in Cleveland from that group.

2016: Corey Coleman lasted two years before the Browns traded him.

2015: Danny Shelton lasted three years before the Browns traded him.

2015: Cam Erving lasted two years before the Browns traded him.

2014: Justin Gilbert lasted two years before the Browns traded him.

2014: Johnny Manziel lasted two years before the Browns released him.

2013: Barkevious Mingo lasted three years before the Browns traded him.

2012: Trent Richardson lasted one year before the Browns traded him.

2012: Brandon Weeden lasted two years before the Browns released him.

2011: Phil Taylor lasted four years before the Browns released him.

If things go in typical fashion, Shelton will be an All Pro in New England this year. Maybe Coleman will become the favorite target of Josh Allen in Buffalo for a decade. And Erving will become Anthony Munoz in Kansas City.

OK, that last one won't happen. But I'm holding out hope for the others.

Most recently, Justin Gilbert was getting suspended by Roger Goodell for violating the league's substance-abuse policy.

Manziel just threw four interceptions in a CFL game for Montreal.

Mingo somehow parlayed two sacks and two pass deflections in Indianapolis into a $6.8 million deal over two years in Seattle.

At last check, Richardson was on the suspended list of the CFL's Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Weeden is backing up Deshaun Watson in Houston, and Taylor is in Washington.

So there you have it, Mingo and Taylor are somehow the pride of that class.

By comparison, the Steelers first-round draft choices from 2011-16 include Cameron Heyward (Pro Bowl), David DeCastro (Pro Bowl), and Ryan Shazier (Pro Bowl).

OK, Jarvis Jones, too. But you get the point.

click me