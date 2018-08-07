Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Breakfast with Benz

First Call: Pirates whiff, punter flips, Loaiza's plea

Tim Benz | Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, 7:18 a.m.
Pirate Elias Diaz reacts after popping out with two runners on to end the Pirates' half of the fourth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Aug. 6, 2018.
Dustin Bradford/Getty Images
Pirate Elias Diaz reacts after popping out with two runners on to end the Pirates' half of the fourth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Aug. 6, 2018.

Updated 9 hours ago

In "First Call" this Tuesday, the Pirates bats have gone silent. A diva punter. An update on the Esteban Loaiza drug case. And no update to speak of regarding Aaron Donald.

Where's the offense?

Remember all of that offense from Pirates batters during their 11-game winning streak?

Nah. Me neither.

It feels like a long time ago, because the Pirates are struggling at the plate now. The Bucs have scored just one run in their last 23 innings. They've totaled only seven hits in their last two games.

Last night, the Pirates were 2-0 losers in Colorado. That's right, they were shut out at Coors Field. That's tough to do.

They haven't been shutout in Denver since 2002. In eight out of 12 outings that Joe Musgrove has pitched, the Buccos have failed to get more than two runs of support for him.

Heck, he had one of the two hits himself.

Take that Ohtani!

Shohei Ohtani isn't the only two-way star in the American League. As ESPN points out, White Sox infielder Matt Davidson made his third pitching appearance of the year.

So, on one hand, good for Davidson. On the other, how bad are the White Sox that they've needed to turn to a position player to pitch three times?

Well, the answer is 30 games under .500. They are 41-71 after last night's 7-0 loss to the Yankees.

Maybe they should pitch Davidson more often. He hasn't allowed a run in any of his three appearances. He even recorded a strikeout of Giancarlo Stanton last night.

Speaking of Ohtani, Angels manager Mike Scioscia says the right-hander is throwing from 120 feet. Via a Scioscia quote from the AP, Ohtani is "probably closer to getting on the mound than (the team) thought last week."

The punters are divas now, too?

Denver punter Marquette King ...

... got into a verbal confrontation with a talk show host who was critical of him.

King was completely disengaged during an interview, so the hosts on 104.3 cut it short after just 90 seconds.

Listen around the 4:00 mark.

One of their co-workers — Darren McKee — was critical of how King handled himself. So, King confronted McKee in person and had to be pulled away by Denver's media relations staff.

I repeat, he's a punter.

But former Steeler wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders decided he should chime in with support.

Loaiza update

Former Pirate pitcher Esteban Loaiza is reportedly going to plead guilty in that cocaine case he has been linked to.

Loaiza initially pled not guilty to charges of attempting to distribute 44 pounds — that's "pounds" — of cocaine in February.

But WLS in Chicago now says he will enter a guilty plea on Friday. A straight conviction could have resulted in 10 years behind bars to life in prison. No word yet on whether he is still facing jail time.

Still no Donald

Pitt product Aaron Donald is continuing his holdout in Los Angeles.

The Rams defensive tackle needs to report to training camp by Tuesday or else he won't gain a year of accrued time toward unrestricted free agency.

But, as Pro Football Talk points out , he'd probably get a mega offer sheet in restricted free agency anyway. So that concern has been rendered moot.

If he doesn't show up by Thursday though, he'll lose $400,000. He could lose a total of $3.2 million if he shows up on the eve of Week 1.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me