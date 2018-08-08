First Call: S-Rod is 'hurt,' twice the Cycle, more Cleveland chaos

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In Wednesday's "First Call," SRod is on the disabled list. Two Pittsburgh Pirates minor leaguers complete the rare "double cycle." And more problems in Cleveland for the Browns.

Different Chant?

Once Adeiny Hechavarria was acquired by the Pirates, many thought the Pirates would designate Sean Rodriguez for assignment.

Rodriguez has one hit in his last 17 at bats. He is hitting .163. He has 58 strikeouts as opposed to 24 hits.

As you heard the ticket buyers chanting "DFA-DFA-DFA" during recent at-bats at PNC Park, that would've been the preferred method of opening a roster spot from the fan base.

Instead, Rodriguez was placed on the disabled list with an (clears throat) abdominal injury. That buys a little more time for "SRod" — 10 days, to be specific. I'm sure most fans don't care what way they invent for Rodriguez to stop playing — whether it is constantly creating injuries or releasing him — just so long as never seeing the field again is the eventual outcome.

Double Cycle

Not only were the Pirates' bats on fire in the big leagues, the same could be said of their AAA affiliate in Indianapolis.

While the Pirates won 10-2 in Colorado, the Indians were winning 12-5 against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs.

Two different Indians hit for the cycle during the game. Both Jacob Stallings and Kevin Newman completed the rare accomplishment of getting a single, double, triple and homer in the same game.

YOU. CAN'T. MAKE. THIS. UP.Jacob Stallings TRIPLES to right-center and we've got TWO CYCLES TONIGHT!Simply. Unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/7a4ScBAVdZ — Indianapolis Indians (@indyindians) August 8, 2018

It's the second time two teammates did so in the same game this season. According to ESPN.com, prospects Gio Brusa and Jalen Miller did it for Class A San Jose in April. No Major League tandem has ever done it.

Grounded Eagle

It doesn't look like Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz is going to play against the Steelers in the preseason opener.

In fact, according to NBC Philadelphia, he may not play in the preseason at all. Wentz is recovering from a knee injury last season. He participated in team drills early in training camp, but he has been limited to 7-on-7 drills since then.

Super Bowl-winning backup Nick Foles may not play either. He is dealing with " muscle spasms in his trap-neck area ."

So, expect a lot of Nate Sudfeld and Joe Callahan against the Steelers defense.

Hardy Wins Again

Former NFL player Greg Hardy is making a home for himself in the MMA ranks.

The former NFL player has now won both of his fights in the Contender Series. Last night , he won via a 17-second knockout.

Another nasty KO from Greg Hardy on #DWTNCS pic.twitter.com/sFTvpktxDC — Untitled MMA (@UntitledMMA) August 8, 2018

He was victorious via a first-round knockout in his first match, too. Hardy had been excommunicated from the NFL for domestic violence allegations.

Hardy is under a developmental deal right now. But he said he'd prefer another chance at the NFL.

You knew this was coming

As we pointed out yesterday , the Browns don't have a good history when it comes to drafting. They just punted on wide receiver Corey Coleman, trading him to Buffalo.

Now Antonio Callaway is in trouble . The rookie receiver has a hearing set for tomorrow in Strongsville, Ohio, after getting cited for possession of marijuana and driving with a suspended license.

Callaway was believed to be an off-field risk when he was drafted. He began his NFL career already in Stage 1 of the NFL's control-substance program, since he submitted a diluted sample at the draft combine.

Tim Benz is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tim at tbenz@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TimBenzPGH.