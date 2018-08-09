First Call: The ear of living dangerously, Adam Frazier's save, practicing trash talk

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In First Call today, Chris Archer gets his first win. A training camp gets testy. But first, a moment from a baseball game that will make your skin crawl.

That's gross

Remember that scene in "Silence of the Lambs" when the coroner pulls the Death's-head hawkmoth out of the dead body's throat?

No? Anyone? I'm alone on this?

OK. Trust me, it was gross. But not as disgusting as this because this is real life.

Yo a moth flew into the umps ear. He ran to the dugout, pulled it out then ran back to work. pic.twitter.com/D08X6QDJlK — Jomboy (@Jomboy_) August 9, 2018

That's Yankees trainer Steve Donohue helping umpire Bruce Dreckman to pull a live moth out of Dreckman's ear!

Playing the hero

Pittsburgh Pirates fans are happy that Chris Archer got his first win as a Pirate. And he was better than he was in his debut, going five complete innings and allowing just two earned runs.

But Adam Frazier was the hero of the day. Not only did he have three hits, but he saved the game with this sparkling defensive play at second base.

It preserved a 4-3 lead to end the eighth inning. Plus, it got both Felipe Vazquez and Kyle Crick off the hook.

Frazier is now 10-21 in August.

Sit your butt down

Too much trash talk in practice resulted in two benchings of starting players.

Minnesota head coach Mike Zimmer told Xavier Rhodes and Stefon Diggs to sit down after they were yapping too much.

He said they were undisciplined and they "did not make him happy."

It's that easy?

Their dark national tragedy

This happened 30 years ago today.

So, if you remember it, you are officially old. Welcome to the club.

It's the three-decade anniversary of the end of Canada as we knew it. The day that Wayne Gretzky got traded to the Los Angeles Kings.

Are they still flying the maple leaf at half-mast? Or are they over that now?

Think I'm exaggerating? Read this headline .

