Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Breakfast with Benz

First Call: The ear of living dangerously, Adam Frazier's save, practicing trash talk

Tim Benz | Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, 8:51 a.m.
Yankees trainer Steve Donohue helps umpire Bruce Dreckman pull a live moth out of Dreckman's ear.
MLB/Twitter
Yankees trainer Steve Donohue helps umpire Bruce Dreckman pull a live moth out of Dreckman's ear.
Adam Frazier of the Pittsburgh Pirates was a key factor in the Pittsburgh Pirates beating the Colorado Rockies, 4-3, on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018.
Joe Mahoney/Getty Images
Adam Frazier of the Pittsburgh Pirates was a key factor in the Pittsburgh Pirates beating the Colorado Rockies, 4-3, on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018.

Updated 15 hours ago

In First Call today, Chris Archer gets his first win. A training camp gets testy. But first, a moment from a baseball game that will make your skin crawl.

That's gross

Remember that scene in "Silence of the Lambs" when the coroner pulls the Death's-head hawkmoth out of the dead body's throat?

No? Anyone? I'm alone on this?

OK. Trust me, it was gross. But not as disgusting as this because this is real life.

That's Yankees trainer Steve Donohue helping umpire Bruce Dreckman to pull a live moth out of Dreckman's ear!

Playing the hero

Pittsburgh Pirates fans are happy that Chris Archer got his first win as a Pirate. And he was better than he was in his debut, going five complete innings and allowing just two earned runs.

But Adam Frazier was the hero of the day. Not only did he have three hits, but he saved the game with this sparkling defensive play at second base.

It preserved a 4-3 lead to end the eighth inning. Plus, it got both Felipe Vazquez and Kyle Crick off the hook.

Frazier is now 10-21 in August.

Sit your butt down

Too much trash talk in practice resulted in two benchings of starting players.

Minnesota head coach Mike Zimmer told Xavier Rhodes and Stefon Diggs to sit down after they were yapping too much.

He said they were undisciplined and they "did not make him happy."

It's that easy?

Their dark national tragedy

This happened 30 years ago today.

So, if you remember it, you are officially old. Welcome to the club.

It's the three-decade anniversary of the end of Canada as we knew it. The day that Wayne Gretzky got traded to the Los Angeles Kings.

Are they still flying the maple leaf at half-mast? Or are they over that now?

Think I'm exaggerating? Read this headline .

Tim Benz is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tim at tbenz@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TimBenzPGH.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me