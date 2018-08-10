Tim's Twitter Timeline — observation, celebration, criticism of Steelers/Eagles

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Most things about Twitter, I hate. One thing I like is that during Steelers games, Twitter can basically act as my notebook as well as a news gathering tool.

So, here is "Tim's Twitter Timeline" after the preseason opener against the Eagles Thursday night. Follow me @TimBenzPGH.

Warning: Anything you reply can and will be used against you in "U mad, bro?"

7:10 p.m. — "Two wins on two plays in a row against a player as good as DeCastro?! That's how good Cox is."

On the first Pittsburgh offensive series, Fletcher Cox blew past Steelers Pro Bowl guard David DeCastro for a sack and scraped by him to track down a screen pass on the next play.

It takes a special guy to make DeCastro look bad once, let alone twice in a row. Cox is special.

7:12 p.m. — "That was just a matter of which DB was going to intercept the ball"

Nate Sudfeld's second pass attempt was so bad, I was thinking Coty Sensabaugh might collide with Mike Hilton in a fight as to who was going to get there first. But Hilton is a nice guy and let Sensabaugh take it.

7:13 p.m. — "Conner as a blocker still has a long way to go"

Right after the pick, James Conner was a speed bump as Malcolm Jenkins and Nigel Bradham swarmed Landry Jones for a sack. The Steelers like Conner as a runner. They still have every right to be worried about him as a blocker. That play is a much bigger deal if it's Ben Roethlisberger getting hit.

7:19 p.m. — Jay Ajayi rambled for a 24-yard run on first down after the Steelers punted. It wasn't pretty.

Burnett, Burns, and Bostic all missed tackles on that run #KillerBs — Tim Benz (@TimBenzPGH) August 9, 2018

But I'm nothing if not fair and equitable. So, when the defense got more stout and many of those offending players made a few new nice stops, it was time to give credit where it was due.

Bad start to that series for defense including Bostic and Burnett. But they both made some nice tackles to snuff the PHI drive. — Tim Benz (@TimBenzPGH) August 9, 2018

7:29 p.m. — It wouldn't be a Steelers preseason game if Charlie Batch wasn't getting praise. Even if he's just in the KDKA broadcast booth now.

When Landry Jones hit JuJu Smith-Schuster on this touchdown pass to make it 7-0, Batch was quick to point out Jones' hard count to draw the Eagles offsides.

Good work there by @CharlieBatch16 on the Landry-hard count thing. He's been on that for a while on the radio — Tim Benz (@TimBenzPGH) August 9, 2018

Having worked with Batch in the past on radio, he's always quick to point out how good Jones is at doing that. And it played a role there. Batch was ready with the analysis, too.

I've got to give you the NFL Network feed here, but you sure can hear Jones bark to draw the penalty.

. @TeamJuJu gets the preseason started with some . pic.twitter.com/tfIWemhUxD — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) August 9, 2018

7:51 p.m. —

Someday, someone will explain the fascination with Anthony Chickillo — Tim Benz (@TimBenzPGH) August 9, 2018

Based on the responses in my timeline, no one can right now. I just don't get it. I suppose Chickillo is good on special teams and he can play both sides. But he rarely does anything at the outside linebacker position. For as much as James Harrison slipped, Chickillo's lack of production last year is part of the reason why Harrison had a point getting bent out of shape over not being higher on the depth chart.

Chickillo did have a sack on a play where he held contain on a flushed roll out thanks to Javon Hargrave — and some good coverage. But that was his only tackle.

The Steelers have depth concerns at OLB if he is truly the best option behind Bud Dupree and T.J. Watt.

7:55 p.m. — Keep in mind that Twitter was invented for the sake of snark.

Cuz of Matakevich's broken ankles? https://t.co/XD3HylySIR — Tim Benz (@TimBenzPGH) August 9, 2018

After Corey Clement shook Tyler Matakevich on the previous drive, I felt that was an appropriate level of sarcasm.

More of Corey Clement doing the little things you like to see pic.twitter.com/q98xa6369S — Gayle Saunders (@EagleSessions) August 10, 2018

Was I wrong?

8:29 p.m. — "If Dobbs is in, Finney shouldn't be in"

I stand by that. So long as Ramon Foster is hurt, B.J. Finney is a starter. Your starting guard doesn't need to be on the field protecting for a guy who projects to be your fourth quarterback at best.

Finney suffered what looked like a bad injury at first. Mike Tomlin called it a quad contusion after the game. Hopefully, that's all it really is.

Unless Finney was going to play all 60 minutes — which shouldn't have been the plan — whoever was supposed to go in next should've been in the game by that point.

8:51 p.m. — "OLA SACK!"

In our "Three Guarantees" segment of the WDVE pregame show, I predicted a sack for Olasunkanmi Adeniyi.

My guarantee rate last year was — well — how would Mike Tomlin put it? "Below the line," perhaps? So, of course, I was going to brag about getting one right it when it happened.

Adeniyi wears No. 92, and wears it the same way. He's squat, undersized, and undrafted. He played at a MAC school. How could I avoid predicting a sack for James Harrison 2.0 at right outside linebacker?

9:22 p.m. — James Washington made this catch.

#Steelers WR James Washington wins this jump ball vs Avonte Maddux. pic.twitter.com/mEP8YR9pcT — Steve Frederick (@SportsGuyTweets) August 10, 2018

So, I sent out this Tweet.

Does Martavis win that combat catch? — Tim Benz (@TimBenzPGH) August 10, 2018

I believe that is what is referred to as a "rhetorical question," no?

9:53 p.m. — I got hungry and logged off.

But there were plenty of other tweets. Read. Reply. Interact. Agree. Disagree.

Check back on Thursday for more during the Steelers second preseason game against the Green Bay Packers, @TimBenzPGH.

