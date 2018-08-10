First Call: Candyman's no-no, a Heisman at Pitt?, betting at Wild Wings

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In today's First Call, we flash back to John Candelaria's no-hitter. Gambling in the sports bar. Pitt's Pickett for Heisman?

The Candyman can

Yesterday, marked the 42nd anniversary of John Candelaria's no-hitter.

#PiratesTBT Candy's no-hitter was on this date in 1976. (and yes, the unis were ) pic.twitter.com/mamua3delX — Pirates (@Pirates) August 9, 2018

The Bucs ended up beating the Dodgers 2-0. He is the last Pittsburgh Pirate to throw a no-hitter on his own. Ricardo Rincon and Francisco Cordova managed to combine for one in 1997.

Candelaria went 16-7 that year and had a 3.15 ERA.

He pitched until he was 39 years old when he had a quick second stint with the Pirates.

OK, let's dial it back

I'd argue there's more room for hyperbole in college football than there is any other sport.

But this takes the cake. Check out this quote from Pitt receiver Tre Tipton.

"Kenny Pickett is going to win a Heisman," Tipton said . "I truly believe that. He's the best quarterback I ever saw."

That's quite a statement. Tre may wanna check out this Brady kid who plays in New England. He's not half bad.

Make it stop

James Washington and Mason Rudolph combined to — yet again — torture a Pitt defensive back.

Except this time, they did it in the pros.

The Oklahoma State tandem hooked up in the Steelers preseason game last night against the Eagles. And the victim was Panther product Avonte Maddox.

Twitter enjoyed the moment.

Mason Rudolph connecting with James Washington against Avonte Maddox. Sounds familiar. https://t.co/0cLemMb0mF — Tyler Weeks (@wyler_teeks33) August 10, 2018

James Washington has been abusing Avonte Maddox for 3 seasons now I feel bad for that dude — JAL (@ColdDudeKTA) August 10, 2018

Mason Rudolph and James Washington beating Avonte Maddox...I think I've seen that before — Drew Layton ✝️ (@DrewLayton) August 10, 2018

Atomic gambling

Now that sports gambling is getting legalized all over the country, Buffalo Wild Wings is attempting to start a trend that'll be sure to catch on.

The national sports-bar chain wants to have sports books inside its restaurants .

I'd say, ordering the extra-hot spicy wings is a gamble in and of itself, but OK. I see the fit.

I'll be interested to see how the NCAA and the NFL react to this news, since they're trying to police — which is to say, "profit from" — sports gambling. And they often partner with Buffalo Wild Wings as a sponsor. Are they going to be OK with this? Are they going to try to get a cut?

Will they want blue cheese with the side of profits they are skimming off the top?

You're going the wrong way!

Bills rookie quarterback Josh Allen did whatever he could to keep this play alive.

Josh Allen is going to need a loooot of work. pic.twitter.com/3EL56LWLab — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 10, 2018

He started on the 11-yard line and ended up on the 31 before throwing the pass. But he also had this marvelous throw on the move.

Josh Allen rolling out falling backwards #GoBills pic.twitter.com/HzCS84ebBy — Bills QB Watch (@BillsQBwatch) August 10, 2018

Tim Benz is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tim at tbenz@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TimBenzPGH.