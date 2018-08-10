Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Breakfast with Benz

First Call: Candyman's no-no, a Heisman at Pitt?, betting at Wild Wings

Tim Benz | Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, 8:06 a.m.
On Aug. 9, 1976, John Candelaria pitched a no-hitter against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Pirates won, 2-0.
MLB/YouTube
On Aug. 9, 1976, John Candelaria pitched a no-hitter against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Pirates won, 2-0.

Updated 5 hours ago

In today's First Call, we flash back to John Candelaria's no-hitter. Gambling in the sports bar. Pitt's Pickett for Heisman?

The Candyman can

Yesterday, marked the 42nd anniversary of John Candelaria's no-hitter.

The Bucs ended up beating the Dodgers 2-0. He is the last Pittsburgh Pirate to throw a no-hitter on his own. Ricardo Rincon and Francisco Cordova managed to combine for one in 1997.

Candelaria went 16-7 that year and had a 3.15 ERA.

He pitched until he was 39 years old when he had a quick second stint with the Pirates.

OK, let's dial it back

I'd argue there's more room for hyperbole in college football than there is any other sport.

But this takes the cake. Check out this quote from Pitt receiver Tre Tipton.

"Kenny Pickett is going to win a Heisman," Tipton said . "I truly believe that. He's the best quarterback I ever saw."

That's quite a statement. Tre may wanna check out this Brady kid who plays in New England. He's not half bad.

Make it stop

James Washington and Mason Rudolph combined to — yet again — torture a Pitt defensive back.

Except this time, they did it in the pros.

The Oklahoma State tandem hooked up in the Steelers preseason game last night against the Eagles. And the victim was Panther product Avonte Maddox.

Twitter enjoyed the moment.

Atomic gambling

Now that sports gambling is getting legalized all over the country, Buffalo Wild Wings is attempting to start a trend that'll be sure to catch on.

The national sports-bar chain wants to have sports books inside its restaurants .

I'd say, ordering the extra-hot spicy wings is a gamble in and of itself, but OK. I see the fit.

I'll be interested to see how the NCAA and the NFL react to this news, since they're trying to police — which is to say, "profit from" — sports gambling. And they often partner with Buffalo Wild Wings as a sponsor. Are they going to be OK with this? Are they going to try to get a cut?

Will they want blue cheese with the side of profits they are skimming off the top?

You're going the wrong way!

Bills rookie quarterback Josh Allen did whatever he could to keep this play alive.

He started on the 11-yard line and ended up on the 31 before throwing the pass. But he also had this marvelous throw on the move.

Tim Benz is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tim at tbenz@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TimBenzPGH.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me