Tim Benz: Steelers might have found their new James Harrison

It's happened at least once or twice per Steelers training camp practice.

At least at the ones I've attended at Saint Vincent.

One observer turns to another and says: "Geez! I keep looking out there and thinking James Harrison is back."

They aren't looking at Harrison. They are looking at a relatively innocuous rookie named Olasunkanmi Adeniyi.

Well, he was innocuous, at least, until he registered a strip-sack against the Eagles in the preseason opener. And now the rest of Steelers Nation can see the Harrison comparisons previously restricted to onlookers at the Saint Vincent hillside.

He wears No. 92. He plays right outside linebacker. He wears the practice uniform around the midriff and up the back the same way the former All Pro did. He's a little undersized and a little squat.

Beyond the physical stature, the comparisons continue between "Ola" and Harrison. Both were undrafted players from MAC schools. Harrison went to Kent State. Adeniyi went to Toledo.

And now it can be said, both flashed in their first Steelers training camp.

I'm not sure Adeniyi could've been called a "camp darling" prior to his third quarter splash play in Philly.

But he has popped a few times, and eyes can't help but be drawn because of his Harrison look-alike status. At 6-foot-1, 248 pounds, he's an inch taller and six pounds heavier than the Steelers legend.

"Obviously those are good comparisons," Adeniyi said. "But, I'm trying to do my own thing. I'm not trying to be in anyone's shadow."

Fair enough. But Adeniyi may want to let this shadow linger a little while. A little familiarity through association to Harrison might plant a seed in the minds of Mike Tomlin and Keith Butler that they could be stumbling onto a second version of what they had in Harrison: an undervalued, mid-major outside linebacker who could be a perfect fit for their defense.

A protege who doesn't have to start now but can contribute on special teams and back up both sides of the defense like Harrison did when he was young.

I asked Tomlin about Adeniyi and wide receiver Damoun Sanders, another undrafted player who shined Thursday in Philadelphia with six catches, including a touchdown. Could they see increased playing time with higher end players and against higher end competition after a fast start?

"Oftentimes, performing the way they performed gives you opportunities in some other groups," Tomlin said. "We'll see if that upward play in their trajectory continues as we give them some opportunities that they have earned."

That sounds promising to me. I'd like to see Adeniyi get a real look. After all, Harrison is gone. So is Arthur Moats. Anthony Chickillo has been deemed the top backup outside linebacker. I don't know why it's assumed the Steelers can't do better than him as their No. 3 at the position.

Maybe give Ola a shot. He already has a lot of reps on both sides of the ball, given the absences of the injured T.J. Watt and Bud Dupree.

"The (coaches) say I've had great practices," Adeniyi said. "I just need to keep improving. And special teams, I need to keep getting better at that.

"With T.J, and Bud out, I've kind of showed that I can handle the pressure and play in this league."

Keep in mind, Adeniyi has done all of this with a busted hand. He's wearing a cast on his right hand, and did so in the preseason opener.

"Playing with this, it's kind of hard to grab," Adeniyi said. "Just try to swat at the ball as much as possible."

Yeah, so imagine how much more impressive he might be with a functioning paw.

Adeniyi didn't ask for No. 92. It was assigned to him. He also is not asking for anyone to make him out to be the next Harrison.

But it might be wise to enjoy it while it lasts. And at this rate, it could last beyond training camp.