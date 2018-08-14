Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Breakfast with Benz

In crowded postseason race, Pirates' chances appear to be fading

Tim Benz | Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, 7:12 a.m.
Pittsburgh Pirates' Josh Bell reacts after striking out against the San Francisco Giants during the fourth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
The Pittsburgh Pirates open a two-game series against the Twins Tuesday. They were off on Monday. They

host the Cubs starting Thursday night.

But while the Pirates were idle, a lot of stuff happened around them in the wild-card race. So let's recount what you might have missed from a rare baseball off day on Monday.

Let's start in the National League Central. The Pirates are now three games behind the Cardinals for third place in the National League Central and third place in the wild card.

That's after St. Louis picked up half game in a come-from-behind victory over the Nationals.

Trailing 4-3 in the 8th inning, Matt Carpenter hit a 3-run home run for the Cardinals, giving his club a lead.

That was his 33rd bomb of the year to lead the National League. Then Paul DeJong won the game with walk-off in the ninth.

At least they did at the expense of the Nationals, who remain a full game behind the Pirates in the standings. The Cardinals are now the first team out of the last wild-card spot, two games behind Milwaukee, which was idle.

In the NL East, the Phillies didn't play. They are the top wild-card team by percentage points over the Brewers. The Braves are now on top of the East by a game after sweeping a double header from the Marlins by a combined score of 15-2.

Out west, the Diamondbacks lost in Texas, 5-3, and the Dodgers fell to the Giants, 5-2. The Rockies didn't play. Arizona is still a game in front of L.A. and Colorado. Those two are tied for fourth and fifth in between the Cardinals and the sixth place Pirates.

So here's how it stands in the wild card right now:

The Phillies and Brewers are in a virtual tie for the top two spots, two games in front of the Cardinals. Then it's St. Louis two back, followed by the Rockies and Dodgers 2 1⁄2 back. The Pirates are next at five back in sixth place. Fangraphs is giving the Pirates a 12 percent chance of getting a wild-card spot, and a 12 percent chance of catching the first-place Cubs.

Good luck with all that.

Fortunately for them, after the Minnesota series, the Pirates get to play a bunch of teams they are chasing with consecutive series against the Cubs, Braves (twice), Brewers and Cardinals.

Despite their midseason run at the All-Star break, it just looks like too many teams, too late in the season for the Pirates to pass.

