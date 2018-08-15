First call: Browns practice brawl, Antonio Brown's flashy cleats, robot umpires

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In "First Call" today, P.K. Subban tries his hand at football, more Giants-Dodgers — and Browns — fireworks and some new kicks.

Browns practice battle

Whether it's coaches sniping at each other, trades, new quarterbacks fighting for playing time or players calling each other out, the Browns continue to be the most compelling team in the NFL during training camp.

If you have seen "Hard Knocks," you know Jarvis Landry talks such big game that he has become an immediate lightning rod. That has carried over to his play on the field. Check out this fight with Terrance Mitchell.

Also, word has come out that former receiver Corey Coleman asked to be traded before he was shipped to Buffalo.

Fancy footwear

Antonio Brown was once forced to change his cleats on game day. On the practice field, though, anything goes.

Hopefully A.B. is OK with us reporting on this. We know he gets a little touchy with people reporting on what happens on the practice field.

The last thing we'd want to do is give Brown too much attention. He hates too much attention, you know? And nothing says "stop paying attention to me!" like blue cleats.

Two-sport P.K.?

So you think P.K. Subban is a loud mouth on an NHL rink? Imagine the trash talk he'd try to get away with on an NFL field.

Have to admit, the footwork wasn't bad. The Titans were 25th in pass defense last year. How does strong defensive back sound, P.K.?

Gee, that's new

This just into the newsroom. The Giants and Dodgers still don't like each other.

Last night's fight started after San Francisco catcher Nick Hundley apparently took offense to Yasiel Puig reacting too demonstrably to a foul ball following a pitch from former Pirate Tony Watson.

Puig and Hundley were both ejected. The Giants won 2-1.

Cub calls for robot umps

Chicago Cub Ben Zobrist got tossed for arguing balls and strikes en route to a 7-0 loss to the Brewers.

One could assume, home plate umpire Phil Cuzzi didn't like Zobrist's suggestion that Cuzzi's strike zone is "why Major League players are lobbying for robot umps." That's what got him ejected.

#Cubs Ben Zobrist was ejected for the first time in his career. He said umpire Phil Cuzzi did not want to have a conversation with him about going back to make an adjustment after missing a call in a previous AB. So Ben said this to get tossed: #RobotUmps @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/8hkYiJ08mu — Josh Frydman (@Josh_Frydman) August 14, 2018

Well, Ben, if you are going to get tossed, earn it. Well done!