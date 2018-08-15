Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Breakfast with Benz

First call: Browns practice brawl, Antonio Brown's flashy cleats, robot umpires

Tim Benz | Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, 7:48 a.m.
Browns players are involved in an altercation at practice Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018.
Pat Chiesa via Twitter
Browns players are involved in an altercation at practice Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018.

Updated 2 hours ago

In "First Call" today, P.K. Subban tries his hand at football, more Giants-Dodgers — and Browns — fireworks and some new kicks.

Browns practice battle

Whether it's coaches sniping at each other, trades, new quarterbacks fighting for playing time or players calling each other out, the Browns continue to be the most compelling team in the NFL during training camp.

If you have seen "Hard Knocks," you know Jarvis Landry talks such big game that he has become an immediate lightning rod. That has carried over to his play on the field. Check out this fight with Terrance Mitchell.

Also, word has come out that former receiver Corey Coleman asked to be traded before he was shipped to Buffalo.

Fancy footwear

Antonio Brown was once forced to change his cleats on game day. On the practice field, though, anything goes.

Hopefully A.B. is OK with us reporting on this. We know he gets a little touchy with people reporting on what happens on the practice field.

The last thing we'd want to do is give Brown too much attention. He hates too much attention, you know? And nothing says "stop paying attention to me!" like blue cleats.

Two-sport P.K.?

So you think P.K. Subban is a loud mouth on an NHL rink? Imagine the trash talk he'd try to get away with on an NFL field.

Have to admit, the footwork wasn't bad. The Titans were 25th in pass defense last year. How does strong defensive back sound, P.K.?

Gee, that's new

This just into the newsroom. The Giants and Dodgers still don't like each other.

Last night's fight started after San Francisco catcher Nick Hundley apparently took offense to Yasiel Puig reacting too demonstrably to a foul ball following a pitch from former Pirate Tony Watson.

Puig and Hundley were both ejected. The Giants won 2-1.

Cub calls for robot umps

Chicago Cub Ben Zobrist got tossed for arguing balls and strikes en route to a 7-0 loss to the Brewers.

One could assume, home plate umpire Phil Cuzzi didn't like Zobrist's suggestion that Cuzzi's strike zone is "why Major League players are lobbying for robot umps." That's what got him ejected.

Well, Ben, if you are going to get tossed, earn it. Well done!

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me