Breakfast with Benz

Ex-Steeler Ryan Clark jumps to Ben Roethlisberger's defense over Super Bowls

Tim Benz | Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, 8:33 a.m.
Ben Roethlisberger hugs teammate Ryan Clark prior to their AFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on January 8, 2012 in Denver.
Ben Roethlisberger hugs teammate Ryan Clark prior to their AFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on January 8, 2012 in Denver.

If you can tolerate Stephen A. Smith's theatrics here — and if you can, you're a better man than me — there was a big debate between him and former Steeler Ryan Clark on ESPN.

The topic appeared to be regarding Aaron Rodgers against Ben Roethlisberger. How the conversation was framed, I don't know. I'm not sure how the original question was asked. I just saw this clip.

But underneath all the faux outrage and over-the-top, staged screaming, it appears Clark is trying to defend Roethlisberger against the assessment that he hasn't done enough with the offensive weapons he has been given over the years.

Clark appears to use the Packers, with Aaron Rodgers and Brett Favre as quarterbacks over the years, as comparisons to cite how difficult it is to get to Super Bowls. Clark notes that Roethlisberger has been to as many Super Bowls and has as many rings as those two combined.

It's difficult to surf through all the high volume hyperbole here, but let's try.

If the greater question is: "Should the Steelers have been to another Super Bowl since they lost to Rodgers and the Packers at the end of the 2010 season?" then most Steelers fans would probably say, "Yes! They should have!"

I'm not sure what given year since 2010 the Steelers were actually better than New England or Denver in that stretch. But, yes. Generally speaking, given their wealth of offensive talent, many of us in Pittsburgh would've thought that the Steelers should've found the way to at least one more AFC Championship, somehow.

But if Smith is trying to throw shade on Roethlisberger for underachieving with the weapons around him, let's remember those weapons weren't fully available during the 2014 and 2015 playoffs. And Le'Veon Bell got hurt in the first quarter of the 2016 AFC Championship Game.

Also, Roethlisberger doesn't play defense.

If Clark is trying to dismiss any culpability on Roethlisberger's behalf by way of constructing a Gold and Green shell game, that somehow Roethlisberger is to be praised because Favre and Rodgers didn't do enough in Green Bay, that's a slippery defense.

1. How does their failure to win multiple rings in a different city aid Ben's defense?

2. Even mentioning those two guys welcomes the response he got from Smith and Max Kellerman that Rodgers did just as much with fewer stars.

If Clark wanted to go the "Don't look over here, look over there" route, Peyton Manning is the easier target given the great players he played with on offense.

None of this is to suggest Roethlisberger has been blameless in the Steelers' postseason failures since 2010. He's had too many turnovers and has taken too many sacks in many of those defeats.

I'm not sure which argument is more futile here. Is it suggesting Roethlisberger hasn't been good enough as a QB over the last decade? Or is it suggesting he's better by attempting to undercut Aaron Rodgers?

Never mind. What really matters here is that at the end of the argument it all came back to blaming Rashard Mendenhall. So in essence, it was just like any Steeler debate in the 412 or 724 area codes over the last 10 years.

