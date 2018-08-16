Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Breakfast with Benz

Jaguars' Jalen Ramsey ridicules Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger, other QBs

Tim Benz | Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, 6:30 a.m.
The Jaguar's Jalen Ramsey celebrates as Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger watches as the Jaguars' Telvin Smith returns a fumble for a touchdown in the second quarter during the AFC Divisional playoff game Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018 at Heinz Field.
Updated 15 hours ago

By now you've probably heard about Jalen Ramsey's comments in "GQ." The Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback spewed a stream of consciousness about almost every quarterback in the NFL.

Some signal-callers he thinks are good? Deshaun Watson, Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees and Carson Wentz.

Others, such as Josh Allen, are "trash." Matt Ryan is "overrated." Jimmy Garoppolo is "all scheme." Joe Flacco "sucks." Andrew Luck "isn't that good."

For the record, Luck has the second-highest passer rating (137.5) of the quarterbacks on the list when targeting Ramsey .

Oh, and Ben Roethlisberger?

"I think he's decent at best. It's not Big Ben, it's (Antonio Brown). Big Ben slings the ball a lot of the time. He just slings it, and his receivers go get it. He has a strong arm, but he ain't all that. I played him twice last year, and he really disappointed me. He'll be in the Hall of Fame and all that."

Insert record scratch here, folks!

Yeah. Hall of Fame, n'at! Thanks for the acknowledgment there, Jalen.

A couple of things:

You could see why Big Ben was less than impressive to Ramsey. Seven turnovers in those two games last year explain that.

Then again, he did throw for 469 yards and five touchdowns in the playoff game against the Jaguars last year.

Oh, and the two Super Bowl rings and three trips.

But here's the one thing that Ramsey harps on in all of his opinions about these quarterbacks: He seems to punish the guy throwing the ball for having good players catching his passes.

He makes Roethlisberger sound like a product of Antonio Brown. For the record, Roethlisberger won those two championships before A.B. Ramsey pins a lot of credit for Luck's success on his chemistry with T.Y. Hilton. He said Ryan should've been better last year because he plays with Julio Jones, and shouldn't have been hit so hard by the departure of Kyle Shanahan.

I wonder how Ramsey would react if one of those quarterbacks said Ramsey isn't that good and that he just plays behind a great front seven.

Of course, that wouldn't be true. Ramsey is an excellent player. But so are Roethlisberger, Luck and Ryan.

Great quarterbacks and great wide receivers — and play-callers — are products of each other, just like elite defensive backs and elite front seven players complement one another.

Ramsey also heaps praise on the conservative throwers such as Tyrod Taylor and his teammate Blake Bortles.

Sure. Those guys are to be commended for ball security, as we saw from Bortles in the playoffs. But, to Ramsey's previous point, does that have to do with the coaching staff reeling them in and a lack of weapons down the field?

Before we take these comments too seriously, let's also keep in mind they are coming from a guy who said he likes Kirk Cousins because "he is a winner."

Cousins hasn't won a postseason game. In fact, he hasn't won anything since the Outback Bowl his senior year at Michigan State.

So let's take Ramsey's analysis with a massive grain of salt.

