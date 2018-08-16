Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Breakfast with Benz

U mad, bro? Fans vent about Pirates' Chris Archer trade, Le'Veon Bell's absence

Tim Benz | Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, 6:48 a.m.
Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Chris Archer puts on his cap after losing his balance while trying to field a single hit up the box by Colorado Rockies' DJ LeMahieu in the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Chris Archer puts on his cap after losing his balance while trying to field a single hit up the box by Colorado Rockies' DJ LeMahieu in the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

In this week's "U Mad, Bro?" readers vent about Stephen A. Smith, Le'Veon Bell's continued absence, the Pirates messing with their starting rotation, the fan who made it onto the practice field in Latrobe and the return for Chris Archer.

Wesley emailed me about Stephen A. Smith going after Ben Roethlisberger on ESPN.

"Just a note about Stephen A. Smith in case you have not noticed. The man sits in a high chair on air. His thighs are even with the table top. LOL!"

Wesley, I believe Stephen A. Smith is actually over 6 feet tall. Meanwhile, you've emailed someone who is so short he needs to sit on two phone books to be above the desk at KDKA. So I'm not going to be able to pile on this one.

Mort is not happy with the Chris Archer trade after finding out Shane Baz was part of the deal.

"Boy Wonder Huntington must be out of his mind----he gave up way-way too much when he shipped Austin Meadows, Tyler Glasnow and now Shane Baz. He was their #1 draft pick last year."

Before and after the trade, I wrote that I wouldn't have made the deal if Meadows was involved, let alone Baz.

When the trade was consummated, I pointed out this was as much about Pirates appeasing the fan base in the name of winning now. But it was also a convenient way to get a cost-controlled pitcher for the next few years at a decent price in the name of making a quasi-playoff push.

The real test will be what happens in the offseason in left field. If they don't retain Corey Dickerson, they better have a legitimate Major League option ready by Opening Day. Or else that's when this trade could really look bad, unless the team goes on an ungodly run through September.

"Yark" actually agrees with how the Pirates handled the pitching staff coming out of Colorado and disagrees with my assessment of it.

Well that didn't happen. Jameson Taillon was average and Archer wasn't very good.

To use a frequent Clint Hurdle-ism, the team "overcooked" this decision because the Coors Field altitude spooked them and they are compensating with their explanations.

As outlined in the link above, pitching after Coors Field isn't the automatic death sentence the Pirates made it out to be.

Justin tweets about the imposter who crept onto the practice field at Saint Vincent during Steelers training camp drills.

They've got plenty of numbers at safety. I say try inside linebacker.

I mean, c'mon. Did you see Tyler Matakevich try to tackle Corey Clement last week?

Jenna would like to share a calm, reasoned, rational opinion or two on Le'Veon Bell and my column about his looming exit at the end of the year.

"How do you pay back someone who was selfish enough to do drugs and get themselves suspended? How do you pay someone back who is not in playing shape when he does come back to play?

Play him only against teams like Cincy, the Ravens, the Patriots. Teams with tough defenses. You know, with players that would love to rip his knees to shreds.

Of course if unnamed sources were to say Bell has no respect for those D's in the papers the week of those games and if our offensive line were to miss their blocking assignments... well, Bell, could be sorry that he didn't want to play with his teammates, that he thought he could play with better linemen on another team.

I know, I know, I'm a little vicious at times. But in my defense, he's no longer a Pittsburgh Steeler and just another self-absorbed piece of meat that will be an enemy of the Steelers next season.

Like James Harrison, Neil O'Donnell, and Antwaan Randle El and others who thought they were too good for the Steel City, Bell's an enemy of the Steelers Nation.

Maybe I should be the U.S. Ambassador to Russia? "

What a sweet girl.

Antwaan Randle El? What did he do wrong?

I'll pass along your suggestion of sabotage blocking to the Steelers offensive line. Not sure I'll have any takers though.

His playing rights still belong to the Steelers.

I'm not entirely sure the Russia reference works here. But frankly, you frighten me. So I'm going to leave it in. I don't want to anger you.

