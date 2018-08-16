Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Breakfast with Benz

First call: Andrew McCutchen talks brawl, Le'Veon Bell tweets, a Steelers surprise

Tim Benz | Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, 9:15 a.m.
San Francisco Giants' Andrew McCutchen celebrates after hitting a three-run home run during the eighth inning of the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

In "First Call" today, Le'Veon Bell seems OK with Jalen Ramsey's assessment of Big Ben. MLB fights all over the place. A surprise Steeler on ESPN's "perfect team."

Just put down the phone

Le'Veon continues to be his usual tone deaf self on Twitter.

Whether it's rap lyrics, statements about his contract or Instagram posts from strip clubs, Bell continues to illustrate that he doesn't quite get why the Pittsburgh fan base that is making him "a target."

This time, he is laughing off Jalen Ramsey's critique of Ben Roethlisberger in GQ.

As Bell points out, sure, Ramsey is entitled to his opinion. However, I think Steelers fans would be entitled to expect to see a teammate stick up for a guy in their own huddle as opposed to promoting how Ramsey went scorched Earth on half the NFL.

AB and ... who?

ESPN put together it's "perfect team under the salary cap."

Basically, it's a fantasy sports exercise. But it's with a full roster and actual cap restrictions.

Two Steelers made the team. The first one shouldn't surprise you. It's Antonio Brown.

But the second Steeler? Go ahead. Take a guess.

OK, whomever you guessed, you're wrong. The answer is ... Anthony Chickillo??!!

Here's the explanation as to why they want "Chick" as a backup linebacker.

Here's my explanation as to why I wouldn't.

Great take, Keith

You may have seen Atlanta's Ronald Acuna getting hit by a pitch from Miami's Jose Urena to open the game.

Mets announcer Keith Hernandez endorsed the plunking!

Yeah, I wonder if Hernandez would've been so on board if a good Mets player got drilled in the same fashion.

As if they have any.

Speaking of brawls

Yesterday we told you about the fight between the Giants and the Dodgers.

Andrew McCutchen posted this video recap of the fight from his vantage point in the San Francisco outfield.

I can't let all of that go unchecked.

First of all, how funny is it that Cutch is STILL complaining about outside strike calls?

Secondly, I think McCutchen would've been OK with a few fights breaking out on his behalf when the Diamondbacks, Cardinals and Reds were plunking him during his time in Pittsburgh.

Lastly, when it comes to McCutchen's karate pose and fighting stance, is that something he learned during the "Hoka Hey" training days in Pittsburgh?

'Kill Bill 3'

As movie sequel ideas go, this isn't the worst idea.

Last month, WWE performer and former MMA star Ronda Rousey floated the idea that she should be in a third chapter of the "Kill Bill" franchise.

Now, Vivica A. Fox from the original "Kill Bill" is endorsing the idea.

OK, maybe not as the lead, but Rousey would be great in some sort of villain role.

