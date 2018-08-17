Football footnotes: Patriots trolled, Nick Foles hurt, Dez Bryant to Browns?

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In this week's Friday Football Footnotes, the Patriots get a slice of humble pie, then they swat back. Nick Foles gets hurt. A local kid flashes. Dez Bryant may really sign with the Browns.

Karma

New England had fun trolling the Falcons after that Super Bowl LI comeback from a 28-3 deficit.

There was "Falcons Day" on March 28. Get it? 3-28?

Plus they had a 283-diamond scheme to the championship rings.

Now some karma caught up to the Patriots. Someone flew a 41-33 banner over Gillette Stadium last night before the Patriots hosted the Eagles.

That was the final score of Philly's Super Bowl win over the Pats this winter.

Before the Eagles-Pats game, a plane flew over Gillette Stadium reminding everyone of the score from Super Bowl LII. pic.twitter.com/SuUacvBZkD — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 17, 2018

Flying a banner over the opposing home team's stadium is a strong move.

The fun stopped there for Philadelphia fans. New England roughed up the Eagles 37-20. Tom Brady threw for 176 yards and two touchdowns. He completed 19 of 26 attempts.

And it gets worse

That's not the end of the bad news for Eagles. Super Bowl-winning quarterback Nick Foles got hurt on this play. It was announced as a strained shoulder.

Nick Foles in the medical tent pic.twitter.com/BiUiUb9V72 — Gayle Saunders (@EagleSessions) August 17, 2018

Protecting quarterbacks is part of the reason why the Steelers sat Landry Jones last night. It's also part of the reason why they played Josh Dobbs so much. The club wanted to showcase him for a trade opportunity.

Depending on how badly hurt Foles is, I wonder if Kevin Colbert may get a call from the other end of the state.

Then again, Nate Sudfeld threw for 312 yards and three touchdowns in relief.

And "he can run, run!"

Remember Troy Apke? He's the Penn State safety who was getting crazy hype from Deion Sanders at the NFL draft combine.

Yeah. That's right. The fast, white kid from Mt. Lebanon drafted by Washington. It's OK. You can say it out loud. That's what Prime Time was getting at.

Apke grabbed an interception last night in the Redskins' game against the Jets.

The Redskins won 15-10.

Kap's Denver door closed

Many are wondering if the Broncos will add a veteran quarterback to their roster with the recent demotion of Paxton Lynch. If they do, it won't be Colin Kaepernick.

Via NFL.com's James Palmer, general manager John Elway said, "Colin had his chance here. We offered him a contract. He didn't take it. So, as I said it in my deposition, I don't know if I'll be legally able to say this, but he's had his chance to be here. He passed it."

If Elway was trying to intimate that he did what he needed to do to fulfill any obligation that would have absolved the Broncos from any whiff of keeping Kaepernick out of the league in some sort of anti-kneeling collusion, that may not work.

As the post points out, it appears the only offer made to Kaepernick was back in 2016. That was before Kaepernick's protests started.

Could this really happen

What in the name of "Hard Knocks" is going on around here?!

Dez Bryant has arrived in Cleveland for his interview with the Browns. Look! He's even autographing Browns helmets.

On one hand I'm thinking, "Dear Lord I hope the Browns sign him. This is going to be chaos."

On the other I'm thinking, "Do I really want to see the Steelers secondary attempt to cover him in the season opener?"