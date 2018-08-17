Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Breakfast with Benz

First call: Best tackle in Steelers game; Le'Veon Bell video game glitch

Tim Benz | Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, 7:42 a.m.

Updated 5 hours ago

In today's "First Call," a fan on the field of the Steelers game gets what he deserves, a crazy "Madden" glitch for Le'Veon Bell and a rare triple play.

Is he a free agent?

The Steelers claimed to emphasize tackling going into training camp.

They need to emphasize it more. It wasn't very good against the Packers Thursday in a 51-34 loss. Maybe they can give this security guy from Green Bay a try out.

However, as many fans pointed out to me on Twitter, it looks like the guard lowered his head to initiate contact. So he can expect a fine.

Why he should get $17 million per year

Le'Veon Bell is good. But he's not this good.

Yeah. I've seen Bell do some crazy stuff. But I've never seen that move. I bet he tried doing that in practice before the 2016 AFC Championship Game in New England, and that's how he pulled his groin.

That was just one of many "Madden 19" glitches Deadspin gathered.

Click the link. They range from biologically concerning, to witchcraft, to apparently borderline not safe for work.

Like this.

High school reunion

It was a good night for Mt. Lebanon.

Mt. Lebo's Troy Apke had an interception for the Redskins in a win against the Jets.

Meanwhile, fellow former Blue Devil Ian Happ was hitting a home run at PNC Park.

That was the only run of the night as Chicago beat the Pirates 1-0.

Something you don't see every day

Actually, you've seen it only three times in 57 years.

The Rangers turned an extremely rare 5-4 triple play against the Angels.

If you couldn't keep up with that here's how it was described via ESPN.com:

"With the bases loaded, Rangers third baseman Jurickson Profar made a strong stop on a hard grounder by Angels second baseman David Fletcher.

Profar then stepped on third, tagged the runner who had been on third, Taylor Ward, and threw to Rougned Odor at second to force out right fielder Kole Calhoun."

ESPN stats and info says this was just the third triple play of that variety since the expansion era began in 1961.

This takes the cake

We've seen home run bat flips before. This is going the extra mile.

That was Nick Castellanos with the flip, and umpire Manny Gonzalez with the catch.

Was that choreographed?

What do baseball's unwritten rules say about an umpire catching a flipped bat? Is he hot dogging, too? What happens if you throw at an umpire? I bet that's an ejection.

