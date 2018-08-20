Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Pope Francis on sex abuse: 'We showed no care for the little ones'
Breakfast with Benz

Video of horrific IndyCar crash at Pocono evokes thoughts of fatal wrecks

Tim Benz | Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, 6:48 a.m.

Updated 53 minutes ago

You may have seen our story yesterday about Robert Wickens. He's the IndyCar driver who had a horrific crash at Pocono Raceway.

Luckily, Wickens left the scene awake and responsive. ESPN reported the Canadian driver was being treated at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest for "orthopedic injuries."

Looking at the video, it could have been much worse. And not only for Wickens. You can see the crash started when Wickens — in the No. 6 car — and Ryan Hunter-Reay slightly touched tires.

Hunter-Reay was at risk, too. Take a look at how close the debris came to hitting him. In fact, it clipped the camera pod off the top of his roll bar.

That video is especially eerie because Justin Wilson died from a head injury on the same track in 2015 when a piece of debris hit his helmet.

In a scary twist, Hunter-Reay posted a plug on Twitter to get fans to watch his in-car video stream earlier in the day.

The slow-motion replay shows the elevation Wickens got and how everything was ripped off the car to the point that only the drivers "tub" remained.

When word got out that Wickens was alert, Mario Andretti expressed the reaction most of the community had.

It was a relief since the accident had some in the racing community flashing back to a similar accident that claimed the life of Dan Wheldon in 2011 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

You can see how little was left of the car here as it was hauled away.

Alexander Rossi won the race, and he expressed concern for Wickens in the winner's circle.

"It's tough to really celebrate after what happened," Rossi said.

Wickens had just rattled off five straight top-five finishes. He just finished second at Mid-Ohio in the previous race.

