Breakfast with Benz

Analysis: A look at the bafflingly bad Pirates and Cubs offenses

Tim Benz | Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, 6:18 a.m.
Cubs catcher Willson Contreras tags out the Pirates' Starling Marte Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Cubs catcher Willson Contreras tags out the Pirates' Starling Marte Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018, at PNC Park.

Updated 26 minutes ago

Excellent pitching. Bad hitting. Timely double plays. Poor base running.

Mix it together, and it resulted in a cocktail of tense, low-scoring action at PNC Park all weekend between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Chicago Cubs.

Chicago won the first two games 1-0. The Pirates won the last two 3-1 and 2-1 (in 11 innings).

Here's a more in-depth look at the numbers to illustrate even further the lack of offense on display.

• Over 38 innings, the teams combined for nine runs.

• The series featured 64 strikeouts. Mt. Lebanon's Ian Happ had seven over three starts for Chicago.

• The teams accounted for 16 double plays. The Pirates had seven Friday night.

• The Cubs left 33 men on base over the four games. The Pirates stranded 27.

• Chicago was 0 for 17 with runners in scoring position. All four of their runs came on solo homers. That's never been done over a four-game stretch in the history of Major League Baseball.

• Pittsburgh wasn't much better in the clutch, going 2 for 24 with runners in scoring position.

• The Cubs couldn't manage a single run in 11 ⅓ innings against the Pirates bullpen.

• The team's combined batting average was .212

So, yeah, aside from that, there was a ton of offense.

Up next, the Pirates get Atlanta for a three-game set at PNC Park. It starts Monday night. Their offense better be more on point because the Braves lead the National League in runs, hits, team batting average, RBI and total bases.

Then again, the Cubs are second or tied with Atlanta in many of those categories. And Chicago leads the NL in team OPS.

So maybe the Pirates pitching was that good.

The Braves are struggling, having lost four in a row at home to the Colorado Rockies.

