Analysis: NFL might change helmet rule

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

After the Hall of Fame Game, I wrote that the NFL might need a Jesse James-esque crisis moment with its helmet rule like we saw with the catch rule.

I didn't expect it to come in the preseason. I suppose my prediction wasn't aggressive enough.

Word is the NFL may already try to fix its mangled legislation.

ProFootballTalk reports that the rule will be discussed on a previously scheduled conference call, on which participants are expected to call for tweaks to the rule.

Good. Let's hope they don't stop at "tweaks." How about a massive overhaul?

According to PFT, here are some things that may be addressed:

"Expressly limiting application of the rule to the top/crown of the helmet"

That's what inherently makes sense without creating a middle ground in the name of overkill and excessive CYA thinking from the lawyers. So, yes. Go with that.

"Require forcible helmet contact, to exempt incidental helmet contact, and/or to specifically eliminate from the reach of the rule hits from the side"

Good. Because, on occasion, common sense should be in a rule book.

This verbiage should've been on the books the last few years to prevent those chintzy calls when primary contact was made to the chest of a player and the concussive action to the receiver forced helmet contact secondarily.

"It's also possible that replay review will be made available to serve as a fallback for mistakes"

It better. Because a lot of the officials are so spooked into making calls that they are throwing flags in case something happened as opposed to when they actually see an infraction.

Generally, I hate the idea of replay creeping into penalties. But these whistles are now so prolific that it needs to happen to protect the players from the officials.

That felt strange to type. But it is accurate.

"Focus on the quality of the hit, a know-it-when-you-see-it-type assessment"

As I wrote, that's where the catch rule went.

It's counter-intuitive thinking to suggest creating an open-ended grey area would somehow simplify matters. But in both cases, it does.

Don't stop with the helmet rule. Hopefully, whoever is on the conference call extends the dialogue to this dippy "hitting the quarterback too hard penalty." Or, however you want to phrase it.

You know, the one that got everyone up in arms during the Jacksonville-Minnesota game last weekend.

Just saw the worst penalty in the history of the @NFL so you can't sack the QB in the @NFL anymore? Apparently this is now Roughing the Passer! #unwatchable #NFL #Football pic.twitter.com/hKHYM0K2xE — The Joey P Podject (@jppodject) August 18, 2018

In the stadium, the referee should've just announced, "Penalty. No. 56. Fifteen yards for making the NFL worry that it might get sued somehow. First down!"

Because c'mon. That's what all these hyper-restrictive rules against contact are all about, right? It's trying to put the toothpaste back in the tube after groundwork has been established for lawsuits against the league.

The NFL is now playing defense by refusing to let its players do so. And that stinks.

Maybe some preemptive measures will help reverse the trend.

Now league officials will merely have to figure out how to redraft the measure, approve it, and reinstall it. Then comes re-educating the officials, coaches, players, and league-partnered media.

All before Sept. 6.

Good luck with that.