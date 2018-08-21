Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Breakfast with Benz

First call: Pedro Martinez has advice for Pirates' Chris Archer

Tim Benz | Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, 7:09 a.m.
Pirates pitcher Chris Archer delivers during the first inning against the Braves Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Chris Archer delivers during the first inning against the Braves Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, at PNC Park.

In Tuesday's "First Call," Hall of Fame advice for Chris Archer. Gregory Polanco ruins a pitcher's otherwise wonderful debut. The sale of a person's sports fandom.

A little advice

Cy Young Award-winner Pedro Martinez has a little advice for new Pirates pitcher Chris Archer.

Archer may want to look into that. Even though he only allowed one run in his fourth Pirates start, he got the loss and was pulled after just four innings in a 1-0 Pirates loss to the Braves on Monday.

Archer gave up five hits along the way and walked one. He threw 74 pitches and left after an awkward swing in the batter's box in the bottom of the third.

The right-hander has a 4.91 ERA since coming to Pittsburgh.

Polanco spoils the fun

The latest pitcher to silence the Pirates bats was Atlanta rookie Bryse Wilson. He got the win for the Braves despite allowing three hits and three walks over five innings.

The Pirates couldn't push a run past the 20-year-old right-hander.

Wilson almost got his first hit, too. That's when Gregory Polanco spoiled the fun.

That's just not nice.

Speaking of 'not nice'

Most of the Little League World Series highlights you see are great catches, big home runs, smiling kids and happy parents.

Not this one.

Meet Puerto Rican hitter Angel Vazquez. Come to think of it, don't. Give the poor kid some space.

That was 77 mph right to the cup. For you folks scoring at home, that looks like 100 mph. But it all feels the same. And it feels lousy.

Meet the Mets!

Since we are on the topic of feeling like we got hit in the crotch, let's talk about the New York Mets.

Maybe the Mets should meet each other before anyone else does. Like, perhaps by screaming "I GOT IT!"

Particularly Dom Smith and Amed Rosario.

That 13th-inning gaffe allowed Andrew McCutchen to score the winning run in a 2-1 Giants victory. It sunk the Mets to 54-70 on the year, 15 games out of first place in the NL East.

Where have you gone, Kevin McReynolds?

Then there are the Knicks

How many Mets fans are also Knicks fans?

And how sorry do you feel for these people? One Knicks fan is so disenchanted, he is selling his NBA fandom on Ebay for $1,973.

1973. Get it? The last year the Knicks won the title. The winning bidder gets to choose which team this guy will root for from now on.

I have a suggestion worth $1,973.

Hmm, I wonder if any fans of MLB teams would be willing to give me $1,992.

Big Al is big pimpin'

We just can't get enough of Big Al Delia.

He hits dingers and he gets clicks. The Little League World Series star is even getting his own montage now.

Next thing you know, he'll be streaming the coach's post game pep talks on Facebook live at Dairy Queen, arriving to Lamade Stadium in a helicopter and getting yelled at by the umpires for wearing blue cleats.

