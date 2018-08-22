Browns on 'Hard Knocks' the gift that keeps on giving

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Simply put, there is nothing more engaging on television than the Cleveland Browns on HBO's "Hard Knocks."

It's actually what "reality TV" was supposed to be. Here at "Breakfast With Benz," we've been fans since Episode 1.

Tuesday's episode went to new heights. Particularly as former Steeler offensive coordinator Todd Haley was involved.

First, there was this Haley exchange with former Penn State defensive lineman, and noted financial advisor, Carl Nassib.

Todd Haley: That's not smart Carl"Carl Nassib: "I stopped bro!"Todd: "Don't bro me, please"Carl: "Ok Todd...Toad!"I could literally listen to these two talk all day. #Browns #HardKnocks — Dave @ BIGPLAY (@BIGPLAYdaveymac) August 22, 2018

Then there was quarterback Baker Mayfield not exactly agreeing with a Todd Haley play call at the goal line.

Oh, and the coup de grace was Haley exclaiming that the Browns screwed up on a penalty because "That's how we practice."

It's beautiful.

On top that, we saw:

• Dez Bryant walk into the facility like he owned the place for an interview that resulted in no contract.

• Offensive line coach Bob Wylie infer that stretching isn't important for football players because American soldiers won two World Wars after simply doing jumping jacks and pushups.

• Wylie talk about why apes would make great defensive linemen and why razorback hogs have a great center of balance.

• Third-string QB quarterback Brogan Roback give quite the dissertation about the nutritional value of a butterfly.

I keep telling myself that this team is talented enough to upset the Steelers in Week 1. Then I watch this show and wonder how it will function enough to get to the stadium on time.