First call: Trump takes digs at NFL, ESPN over national anthem

In "First Call" today, President Trump goes after ESPN and the NFL again, Richie Incognito has an unreal meltdown and there's no change in the NFL helmet rule.

You knew this was coming

President Donald Trump had a rally in West Virginia on Tuesday as news was coming out about Michael Cohen's plea deal and Paul Manafort's conviction on charges of fraud and financial misdealings.

He did what he always does in such situations: redirect the discussion to the NFL anthem policy.

"Unlike the NFL, you always honor and cherish our great American flag," Trump said. "It was just announced by ESPN that rather than defending our anthem, our beautiful, beautiful national anthem and defending our flag, they've decided that they just won't broadcast when they play the national anthem. We don't like that."

. @POTUS addressing supporters in West Virginia: 'You're proud of our country. You're proud of our history and, unlike the NFL, you always honor and cherish our great American flag.' pic.twitter.com/v7PGJiisGY — FOX Business (@FoxBusiness) August 22, 2018

It's a go-to move for the president. Whenever negative headlines swirl around him or his administration, he defaults back to pulling the anthem card.

That and "build the wall" and — ironically — "lock her up." Both of which were busted out last night, too.

So Trump played more hits in West Virginia yesterday than Pearl Jam did at Wrigley Field last weekend.

So much for that

Yesterday, we wrote about some optimism for an immediate change to the NFL's mangled helmet rule.

Well, that's out the window.

The Washington Post reports that there is no significant change expected to the helmet rule and no plan to expand the use of replay to look at penalties under the rule. Only minor clarifications would be made to the rule.

Right. Because if you are going to be wrong, stay wrong for the sake of it, I guess?

Stupid. The NFL is digging in out of stubbornness and paranoia over future lawsuits.

Speaking of big hits

I'm not sure where this shot came from, but I am sure it's not NFL video.

And that's good. Because this tackle, via the "Laces Out" show probably wouldn't fly in the NFL.

Son, it's time to find a new hobby pic.twitter.com/S2duWzrk3T — Laces Out (@LacesOutShow) August 21, 2018

That guy got hit so hard, the Jacksonville-Minnesota referee felt compelled to throw another flag from his house.

So much for the campaign?

Remember when former NFL player Richie Incognito said he wanted to run for office? That campaign may be on hold.

The former offensive lineman's father died. Incognito was arrested at the mortuary after demanding his dad's head be "cut off for research purposes."

According to TMZ, "he began punching caskets and throwing things."

One staffer told cops, "Richie told him he had a truck full of guns outside and used his hand to make the shape of a gun. The staffer clearly felt threatened and said he ran into a secure room where he knew he'd be safe."

Incognito was placed on involuntary psychiatric hold.

How did he do that?

Yes, we hate the Cubs. Yes, we hate Anthony Rizzo for what he did to Elias Diaz.

But this is impressive.

He just homered while falling to one knee. That was his 19th home run of the season. That was the only run scored by the Cubs during a 2-1 loss in Detroit.