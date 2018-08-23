U mad, bro? Readers pile on Le'Veon Bell for skipping Steelers camp

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In this week's "U Mad, Bro?" readers sound off about Le'Veon Bell, Mason Rudolph, the national anthem issue and my teeth.

Here's a tweet I received from @Kid_Name_Smitty .

"Do you believe that Mason Rudolph can be a starting-caliber quarterback still after last night's game I remember that he and Washington were two of your favorite players in the draft."

Um, yes. As a general practice, I think it's a poor idea to give up on third-round draft choice quarterbacks after two preseason games. Don't y'all?

Then again, I'm world-renowned for my extreme patience and never overreacting.

John in Wexford wasn't a fan of my Le'Veon Bell story from Wednesday.

"I read it but got halfway through and realized I don't care about Bell. If his teammates don't mind practicing in the heat and risking injury until he decides he's ready, then I shouldn't either.

Maybe we all should just stop writing about it, just like you do with a child. I'm sure he loves the attention."

John, if his absence inspires a reaction like this out of you, it's worth writing about. And denying him attention isn't going to get him back to the facility any sooner.

Mark wants to pile on Bell for his absence, too.

@TimBenzPGH Ben, AB n the rest of the team r at training camp workin 2gether with their teammates. They r all goin over plays 2gether n forming into a team. Lev is in a studio somewhere rapping n smoking blunts. Kinda different he's not there they r all there... — Mark A. Shillingburg (@mark_126) August 22, 2018

OK. Fair enough, though the "smoking blunts" allegation can't be confirmed.

Keep Joe Haden in mind, though. Not only was he not "forming into a team" with the Steelers during training camp last year, but he was also on one of their division rivals plotting to beat them until Aug. 30.

That camp bonding stuff is overrated.

Here is an internal email we got from one of our editors who is enterprising a story for Halloween.

"Anyone know of any 'haunted' places in the region? Thought it'd be cool to offer a list for ghost hunters during October."

Yes. Home plate at PNC Park. It must be haunted. Because the Pirates seem scared to death of touching it.

I got this polite email from a wonderful gentleman named Gary. I assume he disagrees with some of my recent posts about the president and the anthem debate.

"Yo, Timmy B,

Just wanted to remind your buck-toothed big ear self that Donald John Trump is the President of the United States of America."

Hey! I do not have big ea ...

Well, never mind that.

But bucktoothed? I've never been called bucktoothed. You should have gone with a short joke like every other anonymous troll with an email address and a lack of hobbies.

And, thanks for the reminder. But I don't need it. I'm reminded every time a new allegation comes along. He magically pops up in my sports feed with one more desperate redirect to get us talking about the anthem issue again.

Hey, it's been about 24 hours. Aren't we overdue?