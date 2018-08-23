Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Breakfast with Benz

First call: Browns QB Baker Mayfield is now an underwear model

Tim Benz | Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, 7:51 a.m.
PSD Underwear

Updated 19 hours ago

In Thursday's "First Call," Baker Mayfield is an underwear model already, Bob Wylie's "Hut Gut" is a thing now, a hilarious MLB rundown, celebrity sports fandom and we continue with our rule that all dog videos are welcome here.

Baker Mayfield is an underwear model

Seriously. They are like underoos for grown-ups.

Quite the marketing photo. A shirtless Mayfield leaning against a Rolls Royce and standing next to a tiger.

Take a look. Because the last thing you want to see before you zip up your jeans is Baker's number-6 Browns jersey, right?

By the way, that tiger is the same tiger that was in the movie "The Hangover."

Mayfield managed to get through the shoot without being mauled by the tiger. In previous seasons for the Browns, that probably would have happened. So maybe things really are turning around.

Elsewhere in Cleveland, offensive line coach Bob Wylie has gained a measure of celebrity since last week's episode of "Hard Knocks" on HBO, largely since people have fallen in love with his "hut gut." It seems to move independently from the rest of his body.

I happen to think it's like the Pirate Parrot belly myself.

Oh, he also has become famous for saying that the USA won two world wars without soldiers stretching before battle. So it's not important for his offensive linemen to do it.

Make perfect sense to me.

Tiger vs. Phil

Here's a Tiger story of a different sort.

We have some more details on the Tiger Woods-Phil Mickelson showdown. The announcement banner from Woods' Twitter account makes it look like an old time western movie.

ESPN has some more details. Turner Sports will produce the pay-per-view telecast of the event, which will offer $9 million to the winner and will be played Friday, Nov. 23, at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas.

That's the Friday after Thanksgiving. So get your leftover Thanksgiving turkey sandwiches ready.

No word on a pay-per-view prices yet. It'll be match play, according to Mickelson. And the start time will probably take place so that the end hits during prime time in the eastern time zone.

Celebrity trash talk

The rich and famous can be sports fans, too.

Which is to say that can be total jerks to their buddies when their team gets over on their friends' team.

Just check out this photo of noted Cardinals fan Jon Hamm, who has apparently been chirping at Jason Bateman for nine innings of a Cardinals win over the Dodgers.

Embed from Getty Images

The look on Bateman's face says it all

What just happened?

I have now watched this Twins-White Sox clip three times, and I still have no idea what took place.

OK, that's four.

Mitch Garver is the 27-year-old Minnesota catcher who held onto the ball. And I've come to the conclusion you just witnessed a literal brain cramp.

Not just a turn of phrase. Like, his brain just stopped working for a moment, and he functionally had no idea what to do. It would've been so easy to at least get one of those two guys out at third base.

Self-evaluation is vital

This is Kirk. She is a female border collie. And she is a true pro.

Look at the film study here as she watches herself on DVR during the Purina Pro challenge.

You can't become better until you find your own flaws.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me