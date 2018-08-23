First call: Browns QB Baker Mayfield is now an underwear model

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In Thursday's "First Call," Baker Mayfield is an underwear model already, Bob Wylie's "Hut Gut" is a thing now, a hilarious MLB rundown, celebrity sports fandom and we continue with our rule that all dog videos are welcome here.

Baker Mayfield is an underwear model

Seriously. They are like underoos for grown-ups.

Excited to announce my partnership with @PSDunderwear ! Giving away 500 free pairs today. Tiger not included . Give them a follow and shop my collection! https://t.co/Xy4RsMtas1 pic.twitter.com/6lt56PeWjw — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) August 21, 2018

Quite the marketing photo. A shirtless Mayfield leaning against a Rolls Royce and standing next to a tiger.

Take a look. Because the last thing you want to see before you zip up your jeans is Baker's number-6 Browns jersey, right?

By the way, that tiger is the same tiger that was in the movie "The Hangover."

Mayfield managed to get through the shoot without being mauled by the tiger. In previous seasons for the Browns, that probably would have happened. So maybe things really are turning around.

Elsewhere in Cleveland, offensive line coach Bob Wylie has gained a measure of celebrity since last week's episode of "Hard Knocks" on HBO, largely since people have fallen in love with his "hut gut." It seems to move independently from the rest of his body.

The gut moving in synchronization with the snap count. This is art. pic.twitter.com/VxxPvNZdnt — Joe Dolan (@FG_Dolan) August 22, 2018

I happen to think it's like the Pirate Parrot belly myself.

Oh, he also has become famous for saying that the USA won two world wars without soldiers stretching before battle. So it's not important for his offensive linemen to do it.

Make perfect sense to me.

Tiger vs. Phil

Here's a Tiger story of a different sort.

We have some more details on the Tiger Woods-Phil Mickelson showdown. The announcement banner from Woods' Twitter account makes it look like an old time western movie.

ESPN has some more details. Turner Sports will produce the pay-per-view telecast of the event, which will offer $9 million to the winner and will be played Friday, Nov. 23, at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas.

That's the Friday after Thanksgiving. So get your leftover Thanksgiving turkey sandwiches ready.

No word on a pay-per-view prices yet. It'll be match play, according to Mickelson. And the start time will probably take place so that the end hits during prime time in the eastern time zone.

Celebrity trash talk

The rich and famous can be sports fans, too.

Which is to say that can be total jerks to their buddies when their team gets over on their friends' team.

Just check out this photo of noted Cardinals fan Jon Hamm, who has apparently been chirping at Jason Bateman for nine innings of a Cardinals win over the Dodgers.

The look on Bateman's face says it all

What just happened?

I have now watched this Twins-White Sox clip three times, and I still have no idea what took place.

OK, that's four.

Mitch Garver is the 27-year-old Minnesota catcher who held onto the ball. And I've come to the conclusion you just witnessed a literal brain cramp.

Not just a turn of phrase. Like, his brain just stopped working for a moment, and he functionally had no idea what to do. It would've been so easy to at least get one of those two guys out at third base.

Self-evaluation is vital

This is Kirk. She is a female border collie. And she is a true pro.

Look at the film study here as she watches herself on DVR during the Purina Pro challenge.

Every great athlete puts in the hours in the film room to study their own game film pic.twitter.com/cLIZ8fmKf6 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 21, 2018

You can't become better until you find your own flaws.