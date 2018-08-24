Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Breakfast with Benz

Analysis: For Steelers, was ILB Rashaan Evans the one that got away?

Tim Benz | Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, 6:18 a.m.
Tennessee Titans linebacker Rashaan Evans (54) puts on his helmet during NFL football training camp Friday, July 27, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn.
The Steelers' "dollar defense" is getting some hype. That's four down linemen and seven defensive backs. The hope is that the club could minimize the role of their patchwork inside linebacker unit by using as many safeties as possible.

That's why they drafted the likes of Terrell Edmunds and Marcus Allen and signed the likes of Morgan Burnett and Nat Berhe.

I understand the idea, in theory. It's an attempt to mitigate the absence of Ryan Shazier. I appreciate the creativity from Mike Tomlin and Keith Butler. But let's be clear: This is necessity becoming the mother of invention. This is plan B.

Plan A will be on the other sideline Saturday in a Tennessee Titans uniform, wearing No. 54. His name is Rashaan Evans.

You remember him, right? He's a rookie inside linebacker out of Alabama. I'm one of many who believes the Steelers wanted to select Evans in the first round. It is widely believed that the Steelers tried to trade up from No. 28 in the draft to get him.

However, the Titans hopped up three spots in the first round via a trade of their own to get him six picks earlier.

Assuming Evans would've been an immediate replacement for Shazier is excessive, but many experts believed he could've been a reasonable facsimile.

So, was getting Evans the dream scenario within the Steelers facility that it was for many who root for the club?

"I wouldn't say that was the plan. That was the hope," Steelers inside linebacker coach Jerry Olsavsky said. "Rashaan Evans is a really good player. The kid from Boise State (Leighton Vander Esch) is a really good player. They just bring so much to the game. They are going to be out there."

Olsavsky said Evans and Vander Esch ended up being chosen right where he thought they would go. Dallas nabbed Vander Esch three choices before Evans at No. 19.

"I had those guys ranked right where they were taken. If somebody had made a mistake and they got to us, we would've been happy with that," Olsavsky said.

Instead, the Steelers are going to have to figure out what to do at the inside linebacker spot next to Vince Williams. Jon Bostic, Tyler Matakevich and Matthew Thomas are natural players at the position on the depth chart. Then there are all those safeties we mentioned before, some of whom may get thrown into a hybrid position between the two.

But Olsavsky said defensive backs coach Tom Bradley will be primarily responsible for coaching the safeties who take on that task, even though the position itself might have many of the responsibilities Shazier used to absorb.

Steelers fans likely won't be getting a look at "what could've been." Evans has barely participated in camp practices and has yet to play in a preseason game. It's been some sort of mystery ailment that head coach Mike Vrabel tagged as heat-related. Now some Titans fans have speculated on social media that it may be concussion-related.

Evans tried practicing Wednesday and quickly shut it down before missing practice Thursday.

