First call: Andrew McCutchen could be trade target for Indians

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In "First Call" today, Andrew McCutchen could move closer to Pittsburgh, more Ohio State details, a mind-blowing homer and the cost of a soccer team is insane.

Cutch on the move again?

MLB.com compiled a list of trades that could still take place before postseason rosters need to be set on August 31.

Andrew McCutchen's name is mentioned.

McCutchen reportedly cleared revocable trade waivers. ESPN's Buster Olney says the Giants are actively seeking interested teams

On ESPN's Baseball Tonight podcast , Keith Law said McCutchen is a "perfect fit" for the Cleveland Indians, who are in need of outfielders.

It feels like McCutchen is to the Indians what Chris Archer is to the Pirates. He's been rumored to go there a few times over. Now, it may actually happen.

It keeps getting worse

There are even more seedy details coming from the Ohio State debacle.

Apparently, embattled head coach Urban Meyer had to put in a "strip club ban" back in 2014 for his assistant coaches.

And, yes, ousted wide receivers coach Zach Smith was involved. TMZ reported details from Ohio State's investigation report.

Per TMZ, the report says:

• Smith spent at least $600 from "personal funds" at a strip club with another Ohio State football coach and "one or more high school coaches."

• Meyer found out about that and told Smith that if it happened again, he would be fired.

• In 2014, Meyer made changes to the coaches' manual to include a "morality clause." It told staff to avoid "venues that would embarrass" the school and to avoid strip clubs.

Well, that happened anyway.

No-doubter

Cubs All-Star Javier Baez hit the second longest home run of the year.

Bombs away. That went 481 feet. It's his 27th homer of the year. He leads the National League with 93 RBIs.

San Diego's Franchy Cordero is the only player to hit one deeper. The Padres slugger hammered one 489 feet back in April.

Eye-opening hire

The Toronto Maple Leafs made headlines with a pair of relatively innocuous hires. The NHL club is filling a vacancy in its player development office with a woman.

Canadian Olympic medalist Haley Wickenheiser is now the team 's assistant director of player development. American female amateur scout Noelle Needham also joined the organization.

The Toronto Sun reports Wickenheiser attended the Leafs development camp as a guest coach, and there had been conversations about her joining the organization.

She has been a part of four gold medal-winning Olympic hockey teams.

I'm sorry. How much?

The Liverpool soccer club is not for sale.

So says the Liverpool soccer club.

If it had been, boy, would it have gone for a lot! Reports from the Daily Mail say the price was going to be about $2.6 billion.

ESPN says the cousin of Sheik Mansour, the owner of Machester City, tried and failed to buy Liverpool over the past year.