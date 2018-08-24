Football footnotes: Poking fun at Steelers tarp; Browns avoid injury disaster

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In Friday Football Footnotes, the internet mocks the Steelers "spy tarp," a subtle change to wording in the helmet rule could be big and the Browns avoid a major pitfall in an ugly preseason win.

Pittsburgh paranoia?

Yesterday, we told you about the giant blackout curtain the Steelers erected at their practice facility.

To quote Mike Tomlin, "I'll leave that somewhat mystical. I'll let you guys (in the media) get hypothesized about the origins of that and its use. At some point we'll address it directly. It will be the 2018 little side story."

Mystical?

"You know how it is. This is an interesting time, drones and so forth, you know? We'll do what we have to do to prepare and be ready to play. Play on a level of fair competitive playing field."

As you could've predicted, the internet had some fun with this, especially from a Patriots point of view.

Belichick will just build a drone with a thermograph and X ray capabilities. https://t.co/aHiinby35X — Michael Grant (@MichaelGrant_CJ) August 23, 2018

Steelers put up giant tarp to shield practice field. I think I can guess why... https://t.co/qF6RvyHlKw pic.twitter.com/tCfDeXZXLs — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) August 23, 2018

When they said Belichick drones on, they were talking about his press conferences, Mike. https://t.co/I5XAie2Fvl — KD Drummond (@KDDrummondNFL) August 23, 2018

Yardbarker: Steelers use tarp at practice to prevent drone spying? https://t.co/IRHNiEWOAc via @yardbarker — Bill Frazier (@bfrazier65) August 24, 2018

Here's a look at where the curtain goes up during practice.

The Steelers Have Built A Two Story Tarp Blocking Their Practice Field Out Of Fear Of 'Drones And So Forth', According To Mike Tomlin #SteelersCamp https://t.co/YOy3TpRqHP pic.twitter.com/FkAeakxqyZ — Robbie Fulton (@misconduct_22) August 23, 2018

Couldn't a drone fly around that? And do the Patriots really need drones to figure out how to beat the Steelers? Have they been using drones since 2001?

Avoiding disaster

Boy, did the Browns sidestep a few major potholes last night.

During Cleveland's sludgy 5-0 — yes, "Toad" Haley, I said 5-0 win — over Philadelphia Thursday, quarterback Tyrod Taylor appeared to injure his non-throwing wrist or hand.

Tyrod Taylor's wrist injury. Ouch pic.twitter.com/ViXsaa459b — Prime Bam Childress (@fearthe_beard11) August 24, 2018

Former Steelers offensive lineman Chris Hubbard appeared to injure his right leg.

And for a moment it appeared top draft choice Baker Mayfield got a concussion.

This is soooo Cleveland Browns: 1st overall pick Baker Mayfield throws INT and then collides with his own player. Concussion protocol likely to follow. pic.twitter.com/nBeThiVKpa — Troy Hirsch (@troyhirschfox5) August 24, 2018

But Mayfield was cleared and Taylor and Hubbard came back later in the game. The injury which appears to be the most significant is the other first round draft choice Denzel Ward. The defensive back left the contest with a bad back and didn't return.

Yet the NFL Network went on to report that his treatment remains cautionary.

Sounded like, based on initial tests, that Denzel Ward exited as a precaution. Doesn't sound like a major deal. https://t.co/qOwZbKBOq8 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 24, 2018

Yuck!

Clearly, Thursday night's game was a rotten offensive display on both sides.

For the Eagles, it was so bad that coming out of halftime, Fox sideline reporter Erin Andrews said head coach Doug Pederson singled out quarterback Nick Foles.

Andrews said coming out of halftime that Pederson told her, regarding Foles: "It's very disappointing. He was calm before the game, I thought he'd settled in."

Pederson refuted he said that after the game.

"I'm disappointed in the offense," he said. "I don't want to single out one player, so don't put this all on Nick. I'm disappointed in the offense."

Ripple effect

We recently posted a story about how Colts play-by-play announcer Bob Lamey was forced out of his job.

Lamey was overheard — not on the air, but in a private conversation — using a racial slur at the radio station. He was quoting an old story and was said to have used the slur. Someone at the station complained to human resources, and he was forced into retirement.

The person he was quoting was racing analyst Derek Daly, from a comment back in the early 1980s. Now he's been fired, too.

So, to be clear, a guy has been fired for saying something 30 years ago because someone else quoted him off-air in a private conversation.

That's just frightening.

Furthermore, Daly, who had just recently moved to the United States , said he didn't properly understand the negative depths of the word he was using. He has since apologized.

Those details don't seem to matter in the race to shame, scorn and pander.

What a week

When it comes to the NFL's helmet rule, it's been a crazy week.

Initially, there was a report that the rule may get reworked in a mid-week conference call. Then word came out that nothing was going to change.

Take a closer look at the news release.

The phrase "inadvertent or incidental contact with the helmet and/or face mask is not a foul" could be huge.

If the officials are now allowed to interpret the degree and the nature of how lowering the helmet occurred and how helmet-to-helmet contact penalties took place, many frustrating penalty flags may be held in the officials' back pockets.

Calls like we saw in the Steelers-Packers game , where a lowered helmet was flagged in an effort to get a shoulder to torso won't be whistled. Nor will we see penalties where a defensive player makes initial contact with a ball carrier's chest and the receiver's head is forced downward by the contact.

If the original language of the rule had this phrase included, a lot concerns may have been alleviated in the first place. Hopefully the officials use this latitude they have been given.