Breakfast with Benz

First Call: Numbers show Chris Archer trade looking worse by the day

Tim Benz | Monday, Aug. 27, 2018, 6:18 a.m.
Chris Archer talks with pitching coach Ray Searage during a mound visit in the third inning against the Atlanta Braves at PNC Park on Aug. 20, 2018 in Pittsburgh.
Justin K. Aller/Getty Images
In Monday's First Call, these numbers make the Chris Archer trade look even worse. More Cleveland Browns drama. Is Aaron Donald about to get big money?


Archer error

Chris Archer has been bad since coming to Pittsburgh. He has just one win in four starts. His ERA is 6.45 as a Pirate. He has yet to complete six innings since getting traded from Tampa.

Meanwhile, many other pitchers acquired at the deadline have been stellar with their new teams.

J.A. Happ: Since going from Toronto to the Yankees, the one-time Pirate has won all five of his starts in pinstripes. Happ's ERA is 2.37. His strikeout-to-walk ratio is 32-8.

Cole Hamels: The lefty has a 0.79 ERA since joining the Cubs from Texas. He is 4-0. His strikeout-to-walk ratio is 30-8.

Kevin Gausman: The guy most linked to the Pirates aside from Archer has been excellent since bouncing from Baltimore to Atlanta. In five starts with the Braves, Gausman has won four with a 1.69 ERA along the way.

The intent of Neal Huntington to acquire Archer was noble. But the results have been terrible.


Kiko, OK?

Over the weekend, Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso made a third-down tackle in a preseason game against Baltimore's Maxx Williams. Then he jogged over to the wrong sideline. Completely oblivious.

After the game, Alonso insisted he was "fine" in terms of his health.

If he was really "unconcussed," then he appeared remarkably unphased or stunningly unaware .


This'll be good on 'Hard Knocks'

Browns first-round draft choice Denzel Ward seems to have escaped a serious back injury after getting dinged up in last week's preseason game against the Eagles. Defensive Coordinator Gregg Williams is responding by saying, "I told you so."

Williams' reaction to Ward being healthy is to say he better learn his lesson for tackling in a "stupid" way.

"Maybe he'll finally listen to me and stop doing those stupid things the way he's trying to tackle and tackle the way I tell him to tackle, and he won't get hurt,'' said Williams via Cleveland.com.

"I think this was a good enough shock that maybe he thinks that I might know what I'm talking about,'' Williams said.


Pitt guy getting paid

Is Pitt alum Aaron Donald finally about to get that big contract he's been seeking for the past two years?

It appears that may be the case.

ProFootballTalk.com cites a "source with knowledge of the situation." PFT states a deal "still isn't done, presumably because one or both sides are hoping to squeeze out one or more last-minute concessions."

However, Mike Florio posts the Penn Hills grad and the Rams may be coming close on an agreement which would give Donald $22 million per year and $80 million in total guarantees.


None and done

Jumping right to the pros isn't just a basketball or baseball thing now. It may start to become a trend in ... lacrosse?!

That's right. The best college recruit in the country is giving up his college eligibility to join the National Lacrosse League.

Syracuse.com reports that Austin Staats will likely be the No. 1 pick in that league's selection process. The gifted attackman had been playing at Onondaga Community College. It was believed that he'd be using his remaining eligibility at Syracuse or Albany.

Tim Benz is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tim at tbenz@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TimBenzPGH.

