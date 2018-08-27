Video emerges of gamer shooting in Florida; NFL, EA Sports react

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A mass shooting occurred Sunday in Jacksonville, Fla.

It took place at a video game competition where gamers were playing the NFL EA Sports Madden '19 game.

Three people, including the gunman, are dead. Reports have at least 11 others as being injured. The incident prompted this response from EA Sports.

Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown is on the cover of the game this year. The NFL issued a statement about the attack.

OFFICIAL NFL STATEMENT:We are shocked and deeply saddened by the horrific tragedy today in Jacksonville. Our hearts go out to all those affected. (1/2) — NFL (@NFL) August 26, 2018

We are grateful for the first responders immediately on the scene. We support our partners at EA Sports and will continue to monitor developments with local law enforcement. (2/2) — NFL (@NFL) August 26, 2018

The Jacksonville Jaguars also commented in a press release.

Statement from our owner Shad Khan: pic.twitter.com/06dDq1uFaz — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) August 26, 2018

According to accounts from the Los Angeles Times, the shooter has been identified as "a player who had been defeated earlier in the tournament." The suspect is David Katz, 24, of Baltimore. While on the national circuit of professional gamers, Katz played under other names, including "Bread" and "RavensChamp."

According to the Times story, the victims were identified as Elijah Clayton and Taylor Robertson. To those in the gaming community, they were known by screen names "Trueboy" and "Spotme."

The competition was being streamed live at the time of the shooting. Video has emerged that shows the moment when the shots were fired. You can actually see a red dot appear on Clayton's shirt a moment before the screen cuts back to a wide shot of the game.

Warning: The video includes disturbing language and content.

WARNING: DISTURBING - Audio of the shooting caught on this Twitch stream during the Madden tournament in Jacksonville. Multiple fatalities, 1 suspect dead, per @JSOPIO . pic.twitter.com/KLppNuHBlT — Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) August 26, 2018

The Times reports Clayton played high school football at Chaminade and Calabasas high schools.

Tim Benz is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tim at tbenz@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TimBenzPGH.