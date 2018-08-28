Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Breakfast with Benz

Tim Benz: Steelers have other contenders for 'Team Turmoil' tag

Tim Benz | Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, 6:39 a.m.
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady stands with head coach Bill Belichick last season during a practice in Foxborough, Mass.
Steven Senne/AP
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady stands with head coach Bill Belichick last season during a practice in Foxborough, Mass.

Updated 1 hour ago

The Steelers have done little to remove their tag as "Team Turmoil" this offseason. But it's not like they have the market cornered when it comes to off-field drama. Let's take a look at some Pittsburgh rivals that have made news off the field lately.


Cleveland

The fact that "Hard Knocks" is following the Browns on HBO is a gift to all of us . That team's cast of characters has been nothing short of hilarious to watch.

Now, it's getting funny even before the next episode airs.

As we told you yesterday , Cleveland's defensive coordinator Gregg Williams criticized Denzel Ward for getting injured because he tackles in a "stupid" way.

Well, head coach Hue Jackson is now calling out Williams, for calling out Ward.

"Gregg does not get to do just what he wants to do," Jackson said.

"We do not need to do all of that stuff in the media."

Exactly, Hue! Nothing says staying out of the media like being on "Hard Knocks."


New England

The drama surrounding Alex Guerriero continues to be a talking point in New England.

He's Tom Brady's personal trainer, a guy Bill Belichick hasn't wanted around the team.

Well, Guerriero accompanied the club to Charlotte for the preseason game against the Panthers. So either Belichick acquiesced, or Brady and Robert Kraft forced him onto the plane.

Naturally, Brady was asked about the development on his WEEI radio show. But after dodging some questions about it, he hung up.

Clearly, this remains every bit the touchy subject people on the outside are making it out to be.


Jacksonville

First there was a Jaguar practice fight . Cornerback Jalen Ramsey got suspended for yelling at a reporter for filming it and berating him on social media.

Then, he popped off about almost every quarterback under the sun.

Now, after teammate Marques Lee was taken out for the year thanks to a low hit, Ramsey is coming to the defense of the guy who hit him.

That's right, Ramsey says don't be mad at Atlanta's Damontae Kazee for going helmet-to-knee on Lee because the NFL has scared defenders into having to hit low to avoid helmet-to-helmet contact.

In principle, I agree with Ramsey. However, it does seem weird to defend the other player when it's your own teammate that got hurt. And, technically, Kazee still did something illegal because he lowered his head.


Denver

As if the Broncos didn't have their hands full enough when it comes to their punter . Now, they've got to deal with PacMan?

Yes, Denver has signed the NFL's walking rap sheet, Adam Jones.

The former Bengal insists he is a reformed man now, and that he is on the straight and narrow .

Unfortunately, as his most recent airport incident illustrates, even when Pac ain't lookin' for trouble ... trouble finds Pac .


Oakland

Jon Gruden is not only dealing with the inherent difficulties of coaching Martavis Bryant . But he also has to deal with the reality of not coaching Khalil Mack.

The star Raider pass rusher remains absent due to a contractual debate. The situation may be grinding on Gruden.

Via The Athletic, Gruden said , "I don't want to put a timetable on it.

"It's been a grueling process for both parties and the fans."

Tim Benz is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tim at tbenz@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TimBenzPGH.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me