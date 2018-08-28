Tim Benz: Steelers have other contenders for 'Team Turmoil' tag

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Steelers have done little to remove their tag as "Team Turmoil" this offseason. But it's not like they have the market cornered when it comes to off-field drama. Let's take a look at some Pittsburgh rivals that have made news off the field lately.

Cleveland

The fact that "Hard Knocks" is following the Browns on HBO is a gift to all of us . That team's cast of characters has been nothing short of hilarious to watch.

Now, it's getting funny even before the next episode airs.

As we told you yesterday , Cleveland's defensive coordinator Gregg Williams criticized Denzel Ward for getting injured because he tackles in a "stupid" way.

Well, head coach Hue Jackson is now calling out Williams, for calling out Ward.

"Gregg does not get to do just what he wants to do," Jackson said.

"We do not need to do all of that stuff in the media."

Exactly, Hue! Nothing says staying out of the media like being on "Hard Knocks."

New England

The drama surrounding Alex Guerriero continues to be a talking point in New England.

He's Tom Brady's personal trainer, a guy Bill Belichick hasn't wanted around the team.

Well, Guerriero accompanied the club to Charlotte for the preseason game against the Panthers. So either Belichick acquiesced, or Brady and Robert Kraft forced him onto the plane.

Naturally, Brady was asked about the development on his WEEI radio show. But after dodging some questions about it, he hung up.

Clearly, this remains every bit the touchy subject people on the outside are making it out to be.

Jacksonville

First there was a Jaguar practice fight . Cornerback Jalen Ramsey got suspended for yelling at a reporter for filming it and berating him on social media.

Then, he popped off about almost every quarterback under the sun.

Now, after teammate Marques Lee was taken out for the year thanks to a low hit, Ramsey is coming to the defense of the guy who hit him.

That's right, Ramsey says don't be mad at Atlanta's Damontae Kazee for going helmet-to-knee on Lee because the NFL has scared defenders into having to hit low to avoid helmet-to-helmet contact.

In principle, I agree with Ramsey. However, it does seem weird to defend the other player when it's your own teammate that got hurt. And, technically, Kazee still did something illegal because he lowered his head.

Denver

As if the Broncos didn't have their hands full enough when it comes to their punter . Now, they've got to deal with PacMan?

Yes, Denver has signed the NFL's walking rap sheet, Adam Jones.

The former Bengal insists he is a reformed man now, and that he is on the straight and narrow .

Unfortunately, as his most recent airport incident illustrates, even when Pac ain't lookin' for trouble ... trouble finds Pac .

Oakland

Jon Gruden is not only dealing with the inherent difficulties of coaching Martavis Bryant . But he also has to deal with the reality of not coaching Khalil Mack.

The star Raider pass rusher remains absent due to a contractual debate. The situation may be grinding on Gruden.

Via The Athletic, Gruden said , "I don't want to put a timetable on it.

"It's been a grueling process for both parties and the fans."

Tim Benz is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tim at tbenz@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TimBenzPGH.