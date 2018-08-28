Tim Benz: Neal Huntington's underwhelming message for Pirates fans about 2019

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

During his Sunday radio show on KDKA-FM, Pittsburgh Pirates general manager Neal Huntington said, "As we look at next year's club, the core of it is this year's club."

And he said it as if it was a good thing.

Please. Try to contain your excitement.

This current core is 64-67. If it maintains its current pace and winds up two to four games under .500, that'll be roughly where most people expected it to be.

Sadly, that's living down to expectations that were sub-mediocre at best.

In other words, not close to good enough.

Right now, that's nine wins off the pace of what it would take for the Pirates to grab a Wild Card bid.

So if the GM is right, next year's team is going to look a lot like this year's team, and we are just using blind faith in hoping that it's going to be much better.

Now, Huntington made that assessment with the ultimate caveat of "continued growth and development" of that core.

Therein lies the great question. How much more can this core really develop? And who exactly is the core we are talking about?

Given age and contract control, one would think Huntington is talking about at least Jameson Taillon, Joe Musgrove, and Trevor Williams in the starting rotation.

Probably Chris Archer, as well. But, based on how he has pitched since coming to Pittsburgh, that may be about having to keep him as opposed to wanting to keep him. Ivan Nova could be dealt with just one year and $9.1 million left on his agreement.

Taillon, Musgrove, and Williams are making believers out of many that they can develop into a very solid top three for a rotation. But questions remain about their ability to bounce back from extended workloads in 2018, and their ability to win consistently without much offensive support.

Presumably, the position players Huntington means are Josh Bell, Starling Marte, Gregory Polanco, Elias Diaz, and Colin Moran.

Given their veteran standing, financial obligations, and terms with contracts that are expiring or easily bought out, it's tough to put Nova, Francisco Cervelli, Josh Harrison, Jordy Mercer, David Freese, Adeiny Hechavarria, and Sean Rodriguez into that group.

Corey Dickerson is arbitration eligible, and with the trade of Austin Meadows, should be kept. But it's the Pirates, so we'll see.

Polanco is the only player in the top 30 of OPS in the National League (.836, good for 19th). Dickerson is the only position player hitting above .275 (he's at .298). One Pirate, Polanco, has more than 20 home runs. Cervelli is the only player in the top 25 of WAR.

Bell and Moran have been bland when it comes to offensive production at the corners. Polanco and Marte are as maddening, tantalizing, and inconsistent as ever in the field, at the plate, and on the base paths.

Other position players, such as Adam Frazier and Kevin Newman are younger players easily bounced between the big club and the minor leagues.

The bullpen does appear to be in good shape with Felipe Vasquez, Kyle Crick, Keone Kela, and Edgar Santana. They are all fairly young — under 28 years old — and under team control or manageable arbitration.

All of this, of course, comes tied to a front office renowned for never making a significant addition in the free agency market.

So, I'll ask this question of Pirates fans: When you hear Neal Huntington say that the core of this year's team is going to be the core of next year's team, how does that make you feel?

Underwhelmed is that word that leaps to mind for me.

I'd feel differently if I felt like the organization might try to add a significant bat or two to the core. But the impression Huntington gave was: "Let's stick with what we've got and hope everybody gets a little bit better."

You know what? They might. In a perfect world, I could see that happening and this core becoming roughly an 83- to 84-win team in 2018 under ideal circumstances.

That likely still wouldn't be enough to make the playoffs.

Tim Benz is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tim at tbenz@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TimBenzPGH.