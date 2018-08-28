First Call: Clint Hurdle's big bucks, Larry Fitz's class, Wampum's yinzer

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In today's First Call, we look at Clint Hurdle's surprising salary status, Larry Fitzgerald shows his character again, and more Cleveland Browns news.

Hurdle makes how much?

Pirates manager Clint Hurdle is among the highest paid managers in baseball. He makes $3 million per year.

According to a USA Today study , that's good for seventh among active managers.

As the story states, manager salaries aren't what they used to be. Angels manager Mike Scioscia is retiring after this season. No one gets paid more than him at $6 million per year. Eleven years ago, Joe Torre was making $7.5 million.

Ten managers are making under $1 million per year.

More Browns news

The daily headline machine that is the Cleveland Browns continues to make news. Baker Mayfield will start the preseason home finale against Detroit on Thursday.

What's interesting is how far out of his way Jackson went to say Mayfield isn't the starter and that only the backups are playing. Maybe that's a way to keep Tyrod Taylor happy and calm as the "number one."

Meanwhile, wide receiver Josh Gordon won't play . He has an injured hamstring. It appears Gordon could be ready for Week One against the Steelers. But he isn't going to start.

Leave it to Larry Fitz

Pitt product Larry Fitzgerald has earned a reputation for understanding life beyond football.

That was crystallized in this link from Sports Illustrated. It was originally published back in December. It was basically a letter professing his admiration of Sen. John McCain when it was revealed that McCain was battling cancer once more.

Among other topics, the Cardinals wide receiver gets into the depths of their friendship that was built over his time living and playing in Arizona. He also talks about McCain's time as a soldier and how Fitzgerald went to the spot where he was shot down in Vietnam and the specific jail cell where McCain was held as a POW.

With the news that McCain passed away over the weekend, it resonates. Fitzgerald is scheduled to speak at McCain's funeral Thursday.

Ain't no party like a Wampum party!

The Dallas Stars are doing an offseason video series on their website where they travel back to the hometowns of their players. That includes Wampum's Stephen Johns.

If you are from the area, give the link a click. It's worth it. Johns comes off as a typical Pittsburgh guy.

He's still got his Mario Lemieux jersey hanging in his closet, and his folks still have their "Stiller Room" in the basement.

Well, half "Stiller Room" and half "Stephen Johns room" — as it is caked with Notre Dame and Dallas Stars gear.

Is the beer keg at second base?

If you went to the Astros-Athletics game on Monday, a slow pitch softball game broke out.

Houston's Josh Reddick hits a fly ball to left field. Oakland's Nick Martini misplays it, Reddick gives up on the play then has to get back to speed so he can slide into second base.

Martini then airmails the throw back into the infield. Reddick gives up on the play a second time before gassing it to third base on the overthrow.

You can watch it here . Calliope music not included.

Tim Benz is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tim at tbenz@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TimBenzPGH.